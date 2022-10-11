They reveal a new ranking of the 100 best soccer players in history; Messi beats Maradona and Cristiano Pelé
the english magazine Four Four Two (4-4-2), is one of the most
prestigious in Europe, and one of its peculiarities is that it publishes rankings related to football.
In 2017, he made a list with the 100 best soccer players in history and this Monday, October 10, he published a new list with several modifications, mostly in the top 5.
One of the changes is that Leo Messi displaced to Diego Maradona from the top, who now ranks second. Followed by Cristiano Ronaldo who is third and in fourth place was the legend of Brazil, Pele.
players like Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff, George Best, Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Puskas and Ronaldo Nazario, in that order they complement the top 10.
“Frankly, we could do another list of 100 great players and not even make the cut. But in the end, we had to choose the players that we felt were the most influential in their particular era, the most memorable, the players that amazed us with their talent and their achievements, ”explained the journalists in charge of this list.
The magazine’s specialists explained why Leo Messi is above Maradona.
“In 20 years, young soccer fans will be reading about a messianic figure whose brilliance astonished the world, broke a litany of records and ushered in an era of dominance…but until they see the videos they won’t have a clue what they’ve become. lost. The number of her goals pales in comparison to her beauty.”
“He has been voted in the top three players in the world for 10 years and in the top two for nine. It is one thing to reach the top and quite another to stay there. There are fans in their twenties who have never known a world where Messi do not captivate us on a weekly basis”, he added FOUR FOUR TWO.
“Only by evolution has Messi managed to maintain his level. The dribbler has become a mature playmaker who now dictates the game as he continues to prove decisive in the final third. Messi, now in his 30s, has never been better balanced.”
“However, Messi is not finished. A World Cup next month presents another shot at glory with Argentina. With her legs slower but his mind still sharp,” the magazine warned.
“Pele scored more goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has won more trophies. Both have lived more stable lives than the overweight former cocaine addict second on this list, whose relationship with football became increasingly strained as his career continued. If you have seen Diego Maradona with a soccer ball at your feet, you will understand”, the document ends.
THE 100 BEST PLAYERS IN HISTORY ACCORDING TO FOUR FOUR TWO
1-Lionel Messi
2-Diego Maradona
3- Cristiano Ronaldo
4-Pele
5-Zinedine Zidane
6-Johan Cruyff
7- George Best
8-Franz Beckenbauer
9-Ferenc Puskas
10-Ronaldo Nazario
11-Gerd Müller
12-Alfredo DiStefano
13-Michel Platini
14-Zico
15-Garrincha
16-Bobby Charlton
17-Paolo Maldini
18-Romary
19-Giuseppe Meazza
20-Andres Iniesta
21-Franco Baresi
22-Marco Van Basten
23-Eusebius
24-Xavi
25-Carlos Alberto
26-Ronaldinho
27-Ruud Gullit
28-Manuel Neuer
29-Socrates
30-Raymond Kopa
31-Lev Yashin
32-Lothar Matthaus
33-Stanley Matthews
34-Valentino Mazzola
35-Matthias Sindelar
36-Luis Suarez (the Spanish)
37-Francisco Gento
38-Bobby Moore
39-Michael Laudrup
40- Roberto Baggio
41 – Kenny Dalglish
42-Paolo Rossi
43-Nandor Hidegkuti
44-Gunter Netzer
45-Gianluigi Buffon
46-Didi
47-Rivellino
48 Kevin Keegan
49 – Thierry Henry
50-Nilton Santos
51-Jose Manuel Charro Moreno
52-Oleg Blockhin
53-Jairzinho
54-Gaetano Scirea
55-Dino Zoff
56-Juan Alberto Schiaffino
57-Fritz Walter
58-Daniel Passarella
59 – Gordon Banks
60-Gianni Rivera
61-Karl Heinz-Rummenigge
62-John Charles
63 – Dixie Dean
64-Gunnar Nordahl
65-Johan Neeskens
66-Denis Law
67-Sandro Mazzola
68-Dennis Bergkamp
69 – Jimmy Johnstone
70-Ronald Koeman
71-Omar Sívori
72-Teofilo Cubillas
73-Dani Alves
74-Eric Cantona
75-Jose Andrade
76-Coffee
77-Frank Rijkaard
78-Florian Albert
79-Luka Modric
80-Just Fontaine
81-Josef Masopust
82 Jimmy Greaves
83-Hugo Sanchez
84-Wayne Rooney
85-Philipp Lahm
86 Alan Shearer
87-Allan Simonsen
88-Sergio Busquets
89-Hristo Stoichkov
90-Roberto Carlos
91-Giacinto Facchetti
92-Peter Schmeichel
93-Sandor Kocsis
94-Luis Figo
95-Djalma Santos
96-Javier Zanetti
97-George Weah
98-Kaka
99-Mario Kempes
100 George Hagi