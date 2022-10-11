They reveal a new ranking of the 100 best soccer players in history; Messi beats Maradona and Cristiano Pelé

2022-10-10

the english magazine Four Four Two (4-4-2), is one of the most

prestigious in Europe, and one of its peculiarities is that it publishes rankings related to football.

In 2017, he made a list with the 100 best soccer players in history and this Monday, October 10, he published a new list with several modifications, mostly in the top 5.

One of the changes is that Leo Messi displaced to Diego Maradona from the top, who now ranks second. Followed by Cristiano Ronaldo who is third and in fourth place was the legend of Brazil, Pele.

players like Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff, George Best, Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Puskas and Ronaldo Nazario, in that order they complement the top 10.

“Frankly, we could do another list of 100 great players and not even make the cut. But in the end, we had to choose the players that we felt were the most influential in their particular era, the most memorable, the players that amazed us with their talent and their achievements, ”explained the journalists in charge of this list.