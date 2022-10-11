They don’t want it to happen again! Barcelona takes measures to avoid an ‘Eintracht case’ against Inter Milan
2022-10-10
The FC Barcelona will face at the beginning of the second round the Inter of Milan in the Spotify Camp Nou for matchday 4 of the group C of the UEFA champions league.
In the last few hours, the directive of the FC Barcelona took a series of measures to prevent its own fans from selling their seats to supporters of the Inter de Milanaccording to what the newspaper reportedSport‘,.
The main intention of this is to avoid what happened in the Europe League before him Eintracht of Frankfurt.
It has been circulated that Blaugrana fans have chosen to resell their seats on second-hand sales applications. The price is around 90 and 150 euros, and this could unleash a new ‘eintracht case‘.
In order to avoid the presence of thousands of supporters of the Italian club, as happened with the Germans, the board of the Barcelona took a number of steps to prevent ticket scalping.
MEASURES
1) The tickets are all nominal, so anyone who has one of them must identify themselves as the person who appears in the purchased seat in case the authorities carry out a control of the accesses.
two) barca has removed the code QR of fan cards this season, with the aim of preventing anyone from simply acquiring a copy of the QR digitally and access the stadium. Each partner must physically present their respective membership card.
3) The club suspended ticket sales from Italy and decided that transactions cannot be made with an Italian credit or debit card, so it will not be easy for fans of the Inter purchase tickets.
SEE: OFFICIAL: Atlético de Madrid announces the signing of Griezmann; the amount they will pay Barcelona and their new salary
In that sense, from Barcelona they reported that supporters of the Inter they have only purchased a total of 1,500 tickets, so the vast majority of those present should be supporters azulgranas.