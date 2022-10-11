They don’t want it to happen again! Barcelona takes measures to avoid an ‘Eintracht case’ against Inter Milan

2022-10-10

The FC Barcelona will face at the beginning of the second round the Inter of Milan in the Spotify Camp Nou for matchday 4 of the group C of the UEFA champions league.

In the last few hours, the directive of the FC Barcelona took a series of measures to prevent its own fans from selling their seats to supporters of the Inter de Milanaccording to what the newspaper reportedSport‘,.

The main intention of this is to avoid what happened in the Europe League before him Eintracht of Frankfurt.

It has been circulated that Blaugrana fans have chosen to resell their seats on second-hand sales applications. The price is around 90 and 150 euros, and this could unleash a new ‘eintracht case‘.