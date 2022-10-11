These are the keys for each Divisional Series
With the conclusion of the Wild Card Series, the playoffs reach another level: The Division Series features eight squads that have what it takes to emerge champions. There are some surprises, some underdogs, some stories within the matchups… and surely many unexpected moments. Each of the Division Series starts on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the main stories to follow in Games 1 and beyond.
Phillies vs. Braves
Ranger Suarez vs. Max Fried
1:07 p.m. ET
Phillies: Has your pitching run out of gas?
For Game 1, some may wonder how high Suarez will be in Philadelphia, a good pitcher, but not the likes of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, who were the starters in the Wild Card Series. If they take a lead, the Phillies could go early to Zach Eflin — who slotted in as closer late in the season — or even Noah Syndergaard. Either way, they could have several pieces in Game 1 while hoping that Wheeler and Nola can give them several tickets in the other matches.
Braves: What will the new guys look like this postseason?
By now most know that this Atlanta team has more talent, across its entire roster, than the one that won the 2021 World Series. However, its lineup for Game 1 of this NLDS will likely feature five players who weren’t on the lineup that gave them the title last year: Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Matt Olson, Dominican Marcell Ozuna and fellow Venezuelan Orlando Arcia. They’re all good — the top three can even be classified as excellent — but they weren’t part of last year’s magic. And as everyone knows: October is when the magic happens. Can they create a new one?
Mariners vs. Astros
Logan Gilbert vs. Justin Verlander
3:37 p.m. ET
Mariners: Can J-Rod get into a rhythm and put the team on his shoulders?
There’s no doubt that when the series reaches Game 3, the fans at T-Mobile Park will have the Mariners flying high. But it would help a lot to have the series at least tied by then, and a great way for that to happen is with Julio Rodriguez leading Seattle’s attack. The outfielder is the kind of talent that can win just one game, and now that his back seems to be okay, he has a chance to start creating the kind of postseason memories this franchise would get used to seeing over the next decade. .
Astros: Will Justin Verlander continue to dominate?
The veteran hasn’t pitched in a playoff game since the 2019 World Series, and it’s worth saying that a lot has happened since then — with him, the Astros, baseball and the world at large. Verlander, after missing most of the past two seasons, has made a glorious comeback this year, going 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and shaping up to win his third AL Cy Young Award. But this is the postseason, which has been a hurdle for Verlander since he was recognized as the 2017 ALCS MVP, including two poor starts in the 2019 Fall Classic.
Guardians vs. Yankees
Cal Quantrill vs. Gerrit Cole
7:37 p.m. ET
Keepers: Can they score enough runs?
Let’s see, you only score three times in 24 innings of baseball… and still win both games! The Guardians’ pitching had a lot to do with the Rays’ elimination from the Wild Card Series, obviously, but it’s fair to say the offense needs to improve: A .171/.222/.250 line isn’t going to win you a lot postseason games. Having to face Cole in Game 1 isn’t ideal, but that’s the way it is in October: You end up facing a lot of aces. If we’re looking for a hitter who could be the spark plug on offense, how about Andres Gimenez? The Venezuelan went 1-for-8 with six strikeouts against the Rays. This is someone who low-handed might have been the Guardians’ best player this year, and it’s hard to see how Cleveland could win this series without him.
Yankees: How long are they going to put up with Cole?
Yes, Cuban Aroldis Chapman didn’t make the roster, but the Yankees still weren’t going to use him in pressure situations this postseason given his performance this season. But there are some question marks in the bullpen here. Clay Holmes should be back healthy, one would hope, though we’re still talking about a shoulder problem for him, which isn’t good. But you have to value every inning that Holmes, Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga, Lou Triviño and Scott Effross pitch. The good news for the Yankees (and every AL team) is that they’ll get an extra day of rest in this series, something that not only benefits the bullpen, but also Cole: He can return on regular rest for Game 4, be necessary.
Padres vs. Dodgers
Mike Clevinger vs. Julius Uriah
9:37 p.m. ET
Padres: Can San Diego take down the giant?
The Friars have never been intimidated by the kind of teams the Dodgers have put together, and in recent years they’ve gone to great lengths to try to fight them back and forth. And now they’re right there in front of them – all they have to do is win three of the next five games.
Game 1 could be one of the toughest tests as Mike Clevinger will start before San Diego restarts its rotation with Japan’s Yu Darvish. Clevinger represents one of many bold moves the Padres have made, but his performance has slipped since joining from Cleveland in 2020, posting a 4.33 ERA this season after missing 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Still, the righty gives the Padres a chance to win, and the perception is that if the Padres are going to win this series, it will be because of what Juan Soto and Manny Machado do. They are two stars. And this is a series full of stars.
Dodgers: Are they bound to win Game 1?
The Dodgers have been the best franchise in baseball for nearly a decade, but they’ve only been able to win one World Series in that stretch, something that has earned them a lot of skepticism (unfairly). The Blues have won 111 games this year — 111! — and none of those wins will mean anything if they don’t win this series, or actually the title. And there’s reason to worry if they lose Game 1.
The Padres have Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove all having their prime on the mound, so winning Game 1 would be pretty important. The Dodgers worked hard to gain the edge that comes with winning 111 games in the postseason. And if they lose Game 1, that lead would be gone instantly.