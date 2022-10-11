These are the keys for each Divisional Series

Let’s see, you only score three times in 24 innings of baseball… and still win both games! The Guardians’ pitching had a lot to do with the Rays’ elimination from the Wild Card Series, obviously, but it’s fair to say the offense needs to improve: A .171/.222/.250 line isn’t going to win you a lot postseason games. Having to face Cole in Game 1 isn’t ideal, but that’s the way it is in October: You end up facing a lot of aces. If we’re looking for a hitter who could be the spark plug on offense, how about Andres Gimenez? The Venezuelan went 1-for-8 with six strikeouts against the Rays. This is someone who low-handed might have been the Guardians’ best player this year, and it’s hard to see how Cleveland could win this series without him.