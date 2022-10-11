Entertainment

These are the first images of Eugenio Derbez recovered after the accident he suffered

The first were announced images by Eugenio Derbez recovered after suffering a serious accident that caused the fracture of one of his shouldersplaying with an apparatus reality virtual with his son Vadhir.

One month after suffering accidentat that time, the actor was operated for the reconstruction of one of his shoulders. Relatives of the comedian revealed that he had been sedated to avoid the tremendous pain What did you feel in the days after surgery? Also, after a few weeks the producer, also appeared in a live of Instagram telling what was there happened.

