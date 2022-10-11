These are the first images of Eugenio Derbez recovered after the accident he suffered

The first were announced images by Eugenio Derbez recovered after suffering a serious accident that caused the fracture of one of his shouldersplaying with an apparatus reality virtual with his son Vadhir.

One month after suffering accidentat that time, the actor was operated for the reconstruction of one of his shoulders. Relatives of the comedian revealed that he had been sedated to avoid the tremendous pain What did you feel in the days after surgery? Also, after a few weeks the producer, also appeared in a live of Instagram telling what was there happened.

Eugenio Derbez broke his shoulder playing with a virtual reality device.

Now the last images that were captured from Derbez are encouragingsince it was seen outside from his bed and walked, facts that show that the actor is in frank Recovery and surely soon return their activities everyday. The cameras of the “Estrella TV” program obtained a video of the “No Refunds Accepted” actor outside his house giving some Steps and doing movements without aid.

Eugenio was captured when he arrived at the house he has in the city of Los Angeles, California. In the material, Derbez is observed getting out of a truck for his own mediaalthough he is still seen fearful and doing movements with caution.

Eugenio Derbez is in clear recovery.

What did Derbez say about his accident?

The first time the actor talked about his accident was in mid-September, where he told how he was feeling. weeks and a half I was asleep day and night, I woke up only to eat and to take medicine, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your messages”.

During this conversation, Eugenio pointed out that perhaps the accident it was kind of message of destiny for indicate that I should take a break Well, in recent months he was only at home twice, due to work: “I think this accident happened for something, or maybe it was my soul asking to stop,” he said.