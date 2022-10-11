The unpublished SONG with which Shakira swore LOVE to Gerard Piqué in full concert | VIDEO

Much has been said in recent days about the relationship between Shakira Y Gerard Piquébecause some of the fans of the Colombian have remembered the great love what swore to the footballer, because he even left it embodied in a song unpublished who sang in a live concert that was recorded in video and that, in addition, moved thousands of attendees.

The break between Shakira Y Gerard Piquéhas given a lot to talk about, because the couple was one of the most beloved in the world worldwide, so the news of the separation left many surprised and more knowing that there was an alleged infidelity involved, since it is It is well known that now the defender already has a new courtship with a 23-year-old girl, who works at his company Kosmos.

What is the song with which Shakira swore love to Gerard Piqué?

In social networks, much has been said that in this separation the victim has been Shakirasince the behavior of Gerard Piqué Given the situation, it has given much to be desired and, it is worth mentioning that in the first statements of the Colombian after the announcement of the breakup, the famous one pointed out that she left her career to focus on her family. However, the star also carried out some musical projects where swore love not only to her children but to the man of her life, being the footballer.

Was the song unpublished by name “Yellow” where Shakira swore love eternal to Gerard Piqué Well, he reflected at that time all the feelings he had for the footballer, remembering that despite the fact that they are now in a dispute after their separation, previously both decreed that they were the happy ones together, because they even formed a family with two children.

it’s so unreal

What makes me miss you like this when you’re not

What makes me idolize you like this, is all of you

I am lost, I live anchored almost like a bird to its blue sky

I respect you

For many, the song unpublished of the Colombian named “Amarillo”, has been the best ballad of Shakirabecause you show the true feelings of a person in love and, is that many fans remembered the time that the Colombian sang it live on her “El Dorado” world tour, which raised her guitar which was embodied in an image of Gerard Piqué together with their children.