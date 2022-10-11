The terrifying theory that predicts the possible death of Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez and the dangers he runs

October 10, 2022 7:05 p.m.

Eugenio Derbez is one of the best actors and producers that Mexican television has had, in addition to being a great actor who has conquered international cinema and has become one of the darlings of the public, recently Eugenio’s health has worried everyone his fans after the mysterious accident he suffered and had him in the hospital.

Many speculations have arisen about what happened precisely with the accident he had, some media say it was a fight with his Vadhir Derbez, some others rumor that he suffered a heart attack, however, his wife Alessandra Rolsado has denied all the rumors , but there are theories that ensure that the end of Eugenio Derbez is near and then we will tell you about them.

The first and the most chilling comes from a famous seer known as Mhoni Vidente who said that the actor and producer Eugenio Derbez must take care of himself since the death card appears and it seems that they are doing witchcraft, another theory is that it was recently said that the actor apologized to Victoria Ruffo after the scandal of the actor’s alleged fake wedding idea, because they say that he may be saying goodbye and repenting of his past to be able to leave in peace.

The reason of the sorceress to Eugenio Derbez

We know that the actor Eugenio Derbez is very talented, and envy surrounds him, we also know that Eugenio Derbez is part of a campaign against the Mayan train idea of ​​​​the current government of our country, because it was Mhoni seer who recommended him to leave that guy of positions and lawsuits because they are the cause of all their ills.