The story behind the famous night photo of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan (Photo: Special Infobae Mexico / Jovani Pérez)

Just as there are movies, songs and other products from the entertainment industry that mark more than one generation and remain permanently in the popular collective, photographs are also part of the list, being a famous night photo of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears Y Lindsay Lohan one of the ones that has given the world the most, despite the fact that almost 16 years.

Although that moment completely marked the pop culture Due to the fact that its three protagonists were already great references of that movement worldwide, other types of audiences were also conquered, since the various interpretations that were given to that moment were for many years loaded with theories and versions, even invented by the same paparazzi in charge of forever portraying the event, however the stories narrated from their own mouths arrived a decade later.

With lives very different from the ones they had in the 2006all of them already overcoming the great damage that the terrible year 2007 caused in each one of them, as we have as an example the public excess of alcoholic beverages of the socialite, the addictions to illicit substances and trouble with the American laws of the Hollywood star and the well-known story of the day that Pop princess he shaved off his blonde hair and attacked a car with an umbrella, the truth came.

The singer and Hilton created a true friendship (Photo: Instagram/@britneyspears)

Although now reggaeton is the musical genre that dominates the world -along with its great exponents-, for several decades pop was not only the first thing par excellence that you could find on the radio, in clubs or on the main television channels such as mtv. For this reason, since the 1980s, great exponents have been creating and innovating the way in which it is made and consumed, but for the 2000 the biggest point came, because it was no longer just the United States, but the entire world.

It is also important to remember that it was not all the singers, but also celebrities from other types of artistic fields who joined and even promoted the movement, having “pink” movie stars being applauded by the community. LGBT+socialites rubbing shoulders with the “cream and cream” of the higher-ranking economic spheres and even one or another politician who knew very well that it was better to be part of the circle than to have an entire army of luminaries as an enemy.

This is how Paris Hilton and Britney Spears came into their lives, two important girls of that generation who, beyond forming alliances for advertising, commercial or marketing purposes, promised to be friends within the entertainment industry, a challenge since more than one has externalized that one does not have friends inside.

Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were not good friends because of a man (Photos: Getty Images / Universal)

Difficult as it may seem, the protagonist of great classics of contemporary cinema such as Wacky Friday, Herbie at full throttle, Twin set and the guilty tape that many people wear pink every October 3 heavy girlswas not that close to Pop princess and the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels & Resorts, as many people have claimed.

In the mid-2000s, it seemed that Paris and Lindsay were very close, but that dynamic seemed to change after the viral photo of this text, because when Lohan started dating Hilton’s ex-boyfriend, the heir to Greek navigation, Stavros Niarchos, the relationship was severely fractured, generating a very large media war. Around that time, the socialite and her friends allegedly began criticizing the “mean girl” in the Hollywood press, starting an alleged smear campaign against her.

It was important to tell first that things between the two blondes were not entirely good with the redhead, because that is the only way to find out the real story behind the famous photo.

The name was placed by national and international media (Photos: Getty Images)

Under the rumors of jealousy, problems of “rich girls” and even envy of the success of one for the other, the national and international media decided to name the trio as “The holy trinity of pop”, because his public appearances became so viral and controversial that the most important newspapers took them up for weeks, even taking their attention away from political agenda and health issues.

The key to this success was more than clear: Britney was the biggest youth musical phenomenon of the moment, as songs like Baby One More Time, I’m a Slave 4 U either even Oops!…I Did It Again they had any sales record; Hilton was the most important socialite in the world, to the extent that for several years Kim Kardashian was his simple assistant -impossible to believe today-; Lindsay had not only been the child prodigy of Disneyhad already become a symbol of beauty that every Hollywood director wanted to have in their productions.

Under all this context came the night that changed the lives of the three and the whole world, because what at first glance can be clear as a night of drinks between friends, has one of the strangest but funniest stories that have put the stop to the remarks, theories and versions about what happened before, during and after that photo.

A November 27, 2006 the iconic photograph was taken in which Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan posed together for the last time inside a two-seater car outside the Beverly Hills Hotel. After this moment they were never all together again, at least publicly. It was widely speculated that this was due to the problems they all went through with intoxicating drinks, illegal substances and even some mental disorders, but what is a reality is that the mystery has already been solved by one of them and this is the story.

The three posed together for the last time inside a two-seater car outside the Beverly Hills Hotel (Photo: GTRES)b

The businesswoman and DJ remembered, on March 15, 2021, the true story of that photo and took the opportunity to invite everyone to read it with a historical perspective that shows that neither they were so bad then, nor society as good and pure as has always been believed.

“That photo was taken one night when Britney and I were leaving a party that a friend was giving at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” Hilton said. This Is Paris, his new podcast. “We were on our way to the car and suddenly we were surrounded by a bunch of photographers. It was there when Suddenly Lindsay showed up, which I thought was really weird because we were mad at the time”, he explained.

The socialite and the redhead were not speaking at the time (Photo: Twitter/@ParisHilton)

“I told them why they didn’t ask her. And Lindsay told them no, that I would never have hit her because we’ve known each other since she was 15 years old. She basically she wasn’t admitting what she did, it was all weird. And suddenly, I don’t know how, Lindsay was in my car with us.. I was very polite and didn’t say anything to him even though we didn’t get along. Also, it was very difficult to get out of there because I didn’t see anything with all the cameras,” she added.

“The holy trinity of pop” has not been seen together publicly since that time (Photo: Twitter/@ParisHilton)

“We were living it all like it was a high school drama, especially in the Los Angeles scene where it was all public and we had the media constantly trying to stir things up and make things worse between us because back then the media really enjoyed that girls will fight each other, “he concluded.

