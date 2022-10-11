The salary Morales earned for speaking ill of Chivas and Pumas

The amount Morales earns for making fun of Chivas and Pumas

October 11, 2022 11:31 a.m.

The elimination of Chivas has provoked countless ridicule and criticism from all fans who are passionate about soccer in Mexico. After the controversial video of the ESPN commentator, Álvaro Morales, where you can see his joy after the defeat of Chivas. The teasing has not stopped since that Sunday, until the present moment there is still repercussion for said celebration.

On Monday, while the program ‘Spicy Soccer‘ where the journalist continued with his taunts against the fans of the Sacred Flock, he also began to make fun of his study partner, the communicator Jorge Pietrasanta.

In the exchange of words, Petrasanta told him that he only lives from the criticism he makes for Chivas and Pumas, that by making those comments it is the only way that Morales finds to be able to eat. Alvaro Morales For his part, he continued with his mockery against the elimination of the team led by coach Ricardo Cadena.

Álvaro Morales became known for strong criticism of Chivas and Pumas, he also became popular for his change of team, since for a long time he maintained that he was from Cruz Azul, but due to the lack of titles he decided to change to América. Morales has known how to exploit his image and knows that in addition to being a sports commentator he must also strengthen the area of ​​entertainment and controversy.

How much does Morales earn for making fun of the Chivas and the Pumas?

Currently, for working on the ESPN network and making comments against those of Chivas and Pumas, Morales receives a salary of 10,000 dollars. In turn, if they want to get him out of the way, an approximate amount of 30 thousand dollarsthis indicates an approximate of half a million dollars.