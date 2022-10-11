The relationship between Kylian Mbappé and PSG is broken, sources assured ESPN

Currently, Mbappé is concentrating with the Parisian team that today will face Benfica from Portugal, in their fourth game of the Champions League group stage.

The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and the Paris Saint Germain is broken, so the French footballer will seek a change of scenery in the winter transfer window after his partition in the Qatar World Cup 2022, According to sources consulted by ESPN.

The news comes just five months after Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG, and sources say the 23-year-old feels at odds with the club’s direction on and off the pitch.

Sources said Mbappe believes promises made by sporting director Luis Campos, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and coach Christophe Galtier have not been kept.

One of the promises was that Mbappé would play with a 9 at his side in attack who could play pivot, but this has not happened. The World Cup winner with France was also told that PSG would hire another central defender, which did not happen in the summer, while Mbappé’s relationship with Neymar has deteriorated.

Sources told ESPN that the Ligue 1 champions were open to offers for Neymar in the summer but were unable to find a club for him.

Mbappé expressed his concern in September after France beat Austria in the UEFA Nations League, saying he was having more fun playing for the national team because he had more freedom than at PSG.

And Galtier appeared to acknowledge that there were problems with Mbappe at a news conference on Monday.

“I’m trying to reassure him by finding different options,” Galtier said. “I don’t know what the club said to him before I arrived in the summer, but we are very sensitive to how he feels and what he says because he is a very important player for the team.”