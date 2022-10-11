The Possible Line-up of Club América for the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Puebla

The joy and excitement of seeing the girls is almost back! Eagles of America inside the field of play! And for this reason, the group led by Ferdinand Ortiz prepares strongly to face his second experience in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournamentunder the technical direction of ‘Tano’.

This time, the first team will face the Puebla Stripa team that they defeated in the Regular Phase of the competition by a score of 1-2, with goals from Roger Martinez and Alvaro Fidalgo, who by the way, tied Mario Carillo’s mark which belongs to the 2005 season.

However, even in the Matchday 17 Americaa got three more points and exhibited to Puebla Before his people, in his own stadium, the sports experts consider that there should be no excess of confidence and above all, they believe it pertinent that Ortiz propose the most offensive eleven he has, since the sweet potato growers on their court, they tend to be strong and make for a difficult (but not impossible) opponent to beat.

The possible alignment of Fernando Ortiz

For this reason, the first team is expected to line up with: Guillermo Ochoa, Emilio Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés and Henry Martín.