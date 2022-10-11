The PLD will make a sympathy consultation

This coming Sunday, October 16, the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) will conduct a citizen consultation to measure the sympathy of the six candidates competing for the organization’s presidential candidacy for the 2024 elections.

With the ratification of the authorization given by the Ministry of Education to use the school buildings, the party organization is preparing for the members of the purple party and the population in general, who are not registered in the registers of the other parties, to attend “select the one of your sympathy”.

For this, 1,589 student centers would be used, according to the Organizing Commission of the Consultation on Presidential Candidates (Conap) and they promised to “protect and care for the premises to be used in the facilitated venues.”

The party has the endorsement of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), an organization that provided the electronic equipment and expendable material, but not the personnel.

The consultation will start at 8:00 in the morning and will end at 5:00 pm, and the party has set up a platform for those interested to verify where they can vote.

the aspirants

The six candidates competing for the presidential candidacy are Luis de León, from the Fuerza Bochista del PLD; Maritza Hernández, former Minister of Labor; Francisco Domínguez Brito, former Attorney General of the Republic; Abel Martínez, mayor for Santiago; Margarita Cedeño, former Vice President of the Republic and Karen Ricardo, former deputy.

For the consultation of PLD the candidates signed an agreement in which they agreed that whoever results with the majority of the votes in the sympathy inquiry will have the support of the other candidates, and will be the person ratified as a presidential candidate before the electoral congress that will carry out that organization during the electoral pre-campaign period in 2023.

On behalf of Conap, a technical support team will intervene, a network of liaisons made up of 30 provincial liaisons, 9 constituency liaisons, 158 municipal liaisons and 235 municipal district liaisons.

Also created were 30 provincial commissions, 158 municipal commissions and around 2,600 commissions from Consultation Centers.

The test of the equipment that will be used in the consultation would be carried out in the morning hours of next Saturday, October 15, which is when the assembly of these equipment will begin in the more than 1,589 school campuses.

