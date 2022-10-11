The painful rehabilitation of Eugenio Derbez revealed by Alessandra Rosaldo

Alessandra has been her husband’s official spokesperson after the accident that kept him sedated for weeks (Photo: ig:@alexrosaldo)

Since the end of August, Eugenio Derbez and his popular family have found themselves in the spotlight, because in addition to the concern caused in the public by the accident suffered by the Mexican actor and producer, they also various rumors arose regarding the circumstances in which it would have arisen.

And it is that after two weeks of speculation and without having revealed much information by Rosaldo in his initial communications, Eugenio was the one who appeared in a video posted on Instagram where he confirmed that indeed he was enjoying a virtual video game with his son Vadhir when he fell and this led to multiple fractures in his arm.

“My son told me to play a virtual reality game, I put on the headset and I was in a multi-story building. He was standing on a small board, I tripped over something and the moment I step off that little board…”, he narrated.

After Derbez’s shoulder fracture, his wife appeared on the 90’s Pop Tour, where he sang Las mañanitas with the public (Video: 90s Pop Tour)

“What I saw in the game did not match what was around me, I moved my feet and I went to find some steps; he hits my elbow first, pushing into the bone causing it to break. In the hospitals they told me that many people arrive injured by these games, ”acknowledged the ex-husband of Victoria Ruffo.

However, for some sector of the public, the declaration of the creator of The P. Luche familybecause the rumor soon arose that he was indeed with his son Vadhir, but would have been the young man who, in the middle of an argument, ended up facing blows to your father.

This was stated by the journalist Alejandro Zúñiga on September 18: “Eugenio was not playing virtual reality with Vadhir, indeed Vadhir was present the day this happened… They fought and went to blows; there was a physical fight at Derbez’s house between him and his son”, The communicator began to mention on his YouTube channel.

Speculation assures that Vadhir would have caused his father’s fractures in the shoulder (Photo: Getty Images)

Although he did not reveal his source, because he expressed that it was something more than confidential, he did point out the reasons why the actor who participated in the Oscar nomination supposedly CODA He did not want to reveal anything or leave any kind of possibility so that everything could be aired, the legal issue being the main argument.

“In the United States this is very punishable, if they had resorted to the authorities, Eugenio Derbez would have spent at least three days in prison or in amparo, or both, although well in this case the one who would cause the most scandal would be Eugenio, like the patriarch of this family. That is why they decided to hide the information,” added the reporter.

Eugenio Derbez was helped by his wife Alessandra Rosaldo in his most recent livestream session (Photo: File)

Now, almost a month after that controversial statement that days after was denied by Alessandra Rosaldothe vocalist of Senses Opposites was intercepted by the media at the Mexico City airport and revealed that Eugenio had already started physical therapy, which brought with her new shoulder pain.

“Physiotherapy has already started. thing that has it on one side with a lot of painnew pains, but also very motivated, very excited because he is already beginning to move, to notice changes, to have a little more independence”, he explained.

Rosaldo added that her husband is stable and that it will take him more than 3 months to fully recover.

“He begins to move his arm, he makes it do different exercises, there is one that he does with pulleys to start having another mobility here (in the shoulder) and a little bit of strength, obviously the arm has been quiet for a long time, so there is than reinforce it. They make him do 20 different things”, he explained.

