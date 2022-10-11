World

The nurse accused of murdering babies with insulin and air injections in the United Kingdom

Lucy Letby

Nurse Lucy Letby faces multiple charges in the deaths of children at a UK hospital.

In Manchester Court, UK, she has been called a “poisoner”, but she denies the accusations.

The Nurse Lucy Letby has been accused of cause the death of five boys and two girlsas well as attempting to assassinate 10 other babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson singled out Letby as a person with a “constant malevolent presence” in the hospital’s neonatal unit.

The 32 year old woman deny all 22 charges brought before Manchester Crown Court.

