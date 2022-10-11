The millionaire who pocketed Florinda Meza after the death of Chespirito

Florinda Meza increased her fortune thanks to Chespirito

October 10, 2022 6:39 p.m.

Roberto Gómez Bolaños better known as Chespirito was one of the most important and beloved characters on Mexican television, Chespirito began his career as a writer and screenwriter for different artists and among them comedians on Televisa, shortly after he had the opportunity to have his first program called “The super geniuses of the square table” where he began his path to success.

During his first program, Chespirito introduced his first characters such as “Professor Jirafales”, also with the sketches of “El Chapulín Colorado” among others, they were the pioneers of the writer’s creativity, later he made the great leap with his program that marked the childhood of several generations known as “El Chavo del 8”, the same in which he met his wife Florinda Meza.

Thanks to his talent and his successful program, Roberto Gómez Bolaños made a great fortune, as it is estimated that it was valued at 50 million dollars divided between properties, jewelry, companies and cash, who after his death his fortune was distributed among his children and his wife, who inherited the not inconsiderable amount of 20 million dollars thanks to the love that her husband Chespirito had for her.

The properties of Chespirito

After his death, Chespirito’s inheritance has given much to talk about, since there are theories that they are in dispute among all his heirs, since most of his properties are in litigation, since most of the properties that belonged to Roberto Gómez Bolaños are for sale at a price lower than their true value.