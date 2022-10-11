The millionaire collection that Taina, Ozuna’s partner, will inherit

Thanks to his great successes, the author of “The Heartbreaker” rides aboard the most brutal cars on the market. A millionaire collection that he is pleased to enjoy with his beloved wife and mother of his children. Slide and know more!

October 10, 2022 10:52 p.m.

Ozuna continues to cause sensation with his fifth album. “OzuTochi” turned into a huge stage show that promises millions to your bank account. However, the Puerto Rican gives himself the pleasure of amassing a millionaire fortune. It is estimated that he currently has a heritage of around 15,000,000 dollars.

Thanks to his enormous wealth, the singer gives himself the pleasure of being behind the wheel of luxurious machines. His incredible collection of high-end, sports and off-road cars will be a magnificent inheritance for his beloved wife Taina Marie Meléndez. At Tork we show you some of the luxurious specimens that they are pleased to share with their wife.

1.Porsche 911 GT2

This car has the peculiarity that Ozuna has bought it twice, since the first one crashed it. It is a beautiful sports car with 700 hp and a 6-cylinder biturbo Boxer engine. Its market value is around $650,000.. Without a doubt, one of the vocalist’s favorite brands.

2.Porsche 911 GT3

How could it be otherwise, another Porsche joins his ostentatious collection. This car has a flat 6-cylinder naturally aspirated engine from 3,600 to 3,999 cm³. Its powerful engine reaches a maximum speed of 312 km/h. Its market value is around 585,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions.

3. Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Ozuna with his Mercedes Benz.

One of the beautiful trucks that Ozuna wears in his latest video clips. This SUV has a V8 engine and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h. In addition, this design gives off a power of 585 CV. It has a value of around 310,000 dollars. Without a doubt, it will be a key piece for his latest album and it fits him perfectly.

4. Ferrari 458 Spider

As if this were not enough, in its extensive collection it has a copy of the Italian brand. Obviously, a design that a power fanatic could not miss. This car has a V8 engine and gives off 605 CV of power. This model has a value of around 500,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions.

Some beautiful designs that Ozuna has in his repertoire. However, the Puerto Rican accumulates a wide variety of copies in his garage. An ostentatious collection that exceeds 2,000,000 dollars and becomes a wonderful inheritance for his family. Ozuna does not hesitate to share time with them and transmit this madness for engines. What is your favorite from the Puerto Rican collection?