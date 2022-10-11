Entertainment

The love story of Cristián de la Fuente and Angélica Castro

Chilean actor Cristián de la Fuente was involved in a controversy a few days ago, due to a video that circulated where he was seen next to a woman that was not his wife Angelica Castro. The also driver decided to face the situation by asking apologies and make it clear how you feel regretful for what happened. This surprised everyone, since it is known that his marriage of more than two decades with the actress and businesswoman is one of the most solids of the entertainment world and with a history of love for several more years.

The love story of Cristián de la Fuente and Angélica Castro

Christian and Angelica married in 2002however, I already know knew for several years behind. “We knew each other many years before we started dating. When I started working on “Channel 13″ in Chile, she was already working there, we were co-workers, we saw each other on the sets, so we’ve known each other for twenty-five, almost thirty years,” the actor recalled in an interview in 2019.

