Chilean actor Cristián de la Fuente was involved in a controversy a few days ago, due to a video that circulated where he was seen next to a woman that was not his wife Angelica Castro. The also driver decided to face the situation by asking apologies and make it clear how you feel regretful for what happened. This surprised everyone, since it is known that his marriage of more than two decades with the actress and businesswoman is one of the most solids of the entertainment world and with a history of love for several more years.

The love story of Cristián de la Fuente and Angélica Castro

Christian and Angelica married in 2002however, I already know knew for several years behind. “We knew each other many years before we started dating. When I started working on “Channel 13″ in Chile, she was already working there, we were co-workers, we saw each other on the sets, so we’ve known each other for twenty-five, almost thirty years,” the actor recalled in an interview in 2019.

Cristián and Angélica were first friends and co-workers.

According to the Chilean, at that time only were friends since both had their respective partners. “She had a boyfriend and she didn’t give me a ball. We were partners and we also studied acting together on the channel and we had a lot of work together, but we got along very well, more like friends, “Angélica added at the time.

Only some time later, when they went to live in the United States, their relationship of friendship I know transformed in love. “I went to live in Los Angeles, and she doesn’t want to accept it, she followed me. After being in Los Angeles for two years, we met at my house by chance, she was going to look for a friend who was at my house without knowing that it was my house. We stayed there talking,” Cristián recalled.

Cristián and Angélica with their daughter Laura, who turned 18 a few days ago.

when they returned to meet again, Cristián was dating an American, but decided to follow his mother’s advice. “I said, ‘My mom may be right.’ And I came in seriously and jokingly told Angélica if you end up with who you’re dating, I’ll end up with the gringa and we’ll get married, “he said.

Related news

After a brief time of dating, Cristián proposed marriage to Angelica and married. Fruit of that love, two years after passing through the altar, was born Laurathe couple’s only daughter and who turned 18 a few days ago.