The love of Sebastián Rulli who ended up fighting to stay in the world of the living

Sebastian Rulli

October 09, 2022 4:07 p.m.

When you think of Sebastián Rulli at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Angelique Boyer. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. In fact, there is a star who would surely want to go back to the moment when she was with Sebastian.

This woman had an unexpected love affair with Rulli but from there, her life took a complete turn, she ended up convalescing in a hospital and on the brink of the precipice.

This is Danna Garcia

Poster for ‘A Hook to the Heart’

It all happened in the telenovela ‘Un hook to the heart’, where she was the protagonist, ‘Valentina’, and Rulli ended up being her love interest, ‘Mauricio’. That was in fiction but in her real life, García suffered a tragedy while recording a soap opera, since a horse fell on her and she had to stay in the hospital for a week due to injuries.