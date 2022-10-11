The leading role of Maite Perroni who sent her to the psychologist

Maite Perroni and her character who sent her to the doctor

October 10, 2022 10:58 a.m.

Maite Perroni is one of the young actresses who participated in telenovelas such as Rebelde, and despite the fact that she was not one of the important mass characters, for the actress it was of vital importance since her career took off in a great way since in addition to opening up opportunities To work on other telenovelas, Maite decided to launch her musical career as a soloist where she has been one of the best pop music performers.

Recently one of the most important projects for Maite Perroni as an actress and protagonist has been that of the Netflix series called “Dark Desire” alongside great actors such as Alejandro Speitzer and Jorge Poza, the plot of this story is based on an abandoned wife who is a teacher at a university and has an affair with a student, the story is full of drama, passion, intrigue and a version of a police investigation.

More entertainment news:

THE RITUAL THAT CHESPIRITO DID WITH THE CHARACTERS OF “EL CHAVO DEL 8” IS REVEALED

THE HAUNTED HOUSE OF CHESPIRITO THAT WILL MAKE YOUR HAIR STAND

The protagonists of the story, such as Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer, who give life to Darío Guerra and Alma Solares, had to receive psychological support to record the second season of the series, since both wanted to understand their characters more in order to stage them in a better way. way, because they wanted to embody them with all their psychological disorders that was of great help to them in order to achieve the success of “Dark Desire”.

The confessions of Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer

The beautiful actress Maite Perroni had to resort to a trusted psychologist and experts in violence to understand her role as Alma Solares because despite being a prepared woman who fought for women’s rights, she becomes a victim of her own words, while the actor Alejandro Speitzer confessed that it was difficult for him to interpret his character since he was very far from reality, since he had to analyze his character with his psychologist where they concluded that he was a “psychopath”.