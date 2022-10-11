The funny story of the crooked sweater of “La Chilindrina”

La Chilindrina and her strange way of using her sweater

La Chilindrina was one of the iconic characters of the famous program “El Chavo del 8”, without a doubt the participation of the actress María Antonieta de las Nieves was of vital importance for the program to achieve success, as well as the other characters of neighborhood, La Chilindrina was the daughter of Don Ramón, and she was characterized as a mean and opportunistic girl with her friends, but she was not very good at school.

The “El Chavo del 8” program hid several secrets that over time have been revealed by some characters, and some others by fans who came up with theories, we already know that Don Ramón’s wardrobe hid a mystery, since it was the usual way in which the actor dressed in real life, but now we will talk about the story behind the crooked sweater that “La Chilindrina” used.

It was the actress María Antonieta de las Nieves herself who revealed the story of why she used the crooked sweater, as it was a funny story since the actress said that she was very cold and during the recording of an episode the air conditioning of the set was very powerful , so she asked the wardrobe person for a sweater, when she throws it on, she had to go on stage, so she puts it on quickly and it looks crooked, so she decided to give that style to the “La Chilindrina” wardrobe.

The history of the name “La Chilindrina”

Over the years, the secrets of the real names of the characters of “El Chavo del 8” have been revealed, and although his name was Espergecia, however, due to the appearance of his freckles, they came up with the idea of ​​putting him “La Chilindrina” due to its resemblance to typical Mexican bread, and that’s how they decided to name the funny character.