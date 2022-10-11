The founder of Telegram made an acid warning about the app and told why he deleted it from his cell phone

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, took a hard line against WhatsApp – Credits: @Jim Wilson for The New York Times

In the last hours, they met some harsh criticism of the founder of Telegram against WhatsApp. Through a publication in his messaging service, the businessman charged against Meta’s platform and criticized its security measures. According to his acid analysis, the failures of the app in this matter they are not the product of an error, but of the system’s own design.

During the last few years, WhatsApp achieved a huge expansion and got a bigger and bigger user base. So much so that it is currently considered the leading courier service in much of the world.

Despite its marked presence in the sector, logically, it has competitors with a great position in the market. The most famous case is that of Telegram, which while still lagging behind in terms of popularity, already has a sizable user base. In this context, the battle between the two to prevail is becoming more and more powerful and the promoter of this platform He decided to bring out one of his rival’s weakest points: security.

What the founder of Telegram said about WhatsApp

Some weeks ago, WhatsApp revealed the fix for a security flaw that could infect the mobile device via video or video call. To avoid this input malware to the cell phonethe recommendation was to install the latest version of the appin which this problem is already solved.

However, over the years, there have been some similar drawbacks of the app and this is what the leader of Telegram.

The Russian businessman Pavel Durovelaborated a strong message against the target platform. In the first place, she launched that “the hackers could have full access to the information of the cell phones of the whatsapp users”. Then, he remembered the aforementioned security flaw whereby, only through a video file or a video call, the virus.

The hard message of the founder of Telegram against WhatsApp – Credits: @Captura

Along the same lines, he questioned the Official version that users are protected with the app update. “A whatsapp security issue exactly the same as this one was discovered in 2018, another in 2019 and another in 2020. And yes, another one in 2017. In 2016, WhatsApp It didn’t even have encryption”, sentenced a fragment of the harsh publication.

Regarding the analysis of these vulnerability, Durov questioned that it is eventualities. According to his description, these faults form part of system design: “They are planted back doors. If a back door is discovered and needs to be removed, another is added.”

On the other hand, he stressed that no user is exempt from the security flaws, even if it is the “richest person on Earth”. And he finished: “That’s why I deleted WhatsApp from my device years ago. Having it installed creates a doorway for them to get into your phone.”

Finally, he emphasized that, by pointing out these vulnerabilities it does not look for publicity, since due to its popularity, the service does not need it. And he closed: “You can use any messaging app you like it, but stay away from WhatsApp.”

