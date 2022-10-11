The first Chivas transfers for the Clausura Tournament 2023 I Liga MX

The leadership is very clear that there are elements that are not included in the plans due to the failure that meant being left out of the Liguilla.

After the painful elimination against Puebla in the Repechage, the Club Guadalajara analyzes its squad for the Closing Tournament 2023, which is why they continue to ponder the continuity of Ricardo Cadena and the sports director, Ricardo Peláez, but it is clear that there are elements that are not included in the plans for the next season for different reasons that not only refer to the sporty aspect.

The Sacred Flock found its stellar elements in the 2022 Opening where it was enough to qualify for the Repechage one day before the end of the regular championship, but the reality is that they fell very short in their aspirations when they were defeated on penalties by The Strip that has already taken the measure to the rojiblancos, because in less than a year it has left them out of the Quarterfinals on two occasions.

From the red and white leadership, commanded by Amaury Vergara and the sports council, they know that they need to reinforce in a more notable way the squad they have, where there are elements that are no longer taken into account by the poor performance they have shown or because they never adapted to what the Chivas strategist intended. And the cases are very evident, like Antonio Briseño or Hiram Mier, although those who end their contract also have few options to continue, after the failure they have accumulated.

Antonio Briseño is the defender who has played the fewest games with Cadena, in the 2022 Apertura he barely saw activity for 68 minutes divided into two games and in recent weeks he presented an injury, but even recovered he did not enter plans to play, because he was a third option below Gilberto Sepúlveda and Luis Olivas.

Hiram Mier began the campaign as captain, but was losing his place due to serious mistakes that sent him to the bench, He added 215 minutes in three games and his contract is about to end, so he will surely leave in the next transfer market, like Miguel Ponce, who accumulated five games and 125 minutes in the 2022 Apertura, but he is also a third option on the left behind Gilberto Orozco and Cristian Calderón.

Jesus Molina missed practically the entire season due to a knee injury and although he returned in the last games he was not taken into account by Cadena, in addition to the fact that his contract also ends this year. In the case of Paolo Yrizar, the attacker has only played one game in the entire tournament and has only played a few minutes and his arrival at the institution was to join the Tapatío, but last season he was taken into account at least on the bench.

