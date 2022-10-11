The emotional reunion of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd that moved fans of Back to the future

37 years after the premiere of Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd met in New York

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd marked an entire generation with Back to the Future (Back to the Future), the well-remembered trilogy in which they played Marty McFly and to the doctor Emmet Brown. The successful fiction directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by steven spielberg It was a turning point in the career of both actors and gave them such popularity that, every time fans see them together, they are shocked by the nostalgia of traveling through time with them.

That was what happened in the comic-con of New Yorkwhen the whole world witnessed a emotional reunion among the protagonists of famous saga which premiered in 1985, 37 years ago. Upon appearing on stage, both gave each other a warm hug and the audience erupted with a loud ovation that was given, first, in the well-known comic book convention and, later, in the universe of social networks where users echoed the moment.

During the event, both actors recalled anecdotes from the film shootingand gave rise to laughter and the most exciting reflections, as when Michael Fox spoke of Parkinson’s with which he has dealt since he was diagnosed in 1990, when he was only 30 years old. Far from lamenting, the 61-year-old actor described this disease “as a gift”and deepened: “It was the best thing that happened to me in life. I tell people it’s a gift and they say, ‘You’re crazy.’ I reply: ‘Yes, but it’s the gift he keeps taking.’ I would not change it for anything. It’s not about what I have it’s about what I’ve been given: the voice to do this and help people.”

In an intimate chat in which complicity prevailed between these old friends, Michael Fox highlighted the support he has received all these years from people like Chris Lloyd. For his part, the 83-year-old interpreter recalled the moment they met for the first time, when -finally- Fox was chosen to replace the actor. Eric Stoltzwho was originally going to play McFly in the mythical film. “I didn’t know Michael personally, I had only heard about him,” she said, highlighting the “immediate chemistry” that developed between the two.

During the meeting, Fox also took a few minutes to remind his mother, who died just two weeks ago. As he recalled, when he was summoned to do Return to the future, he was 23 years old and decided to call his mother to talk with her before making the decision whether or not to take the role. “They want me to make this movie of steven spielbergbut I have to do it at night and, during the day, I have to do [la sitcom] Family Ties”, he told him in that telephone conversation.

Faced with this dilemma, his mother thought that, if he did both jobs, he would be “very tired”, a thought that he maintained until the last day. Convinced of her desire, Fox replied, “I live for this kind of tiredness. Everything will be fine”. However, over time, she proved him right: “To this day, well…until two weeks ago, my mom thought it was a really bad idea to do Return to the future. She loved the movie, but she was right: I got tired, “he acknowledged before a totally moved audience in full New York.

