The DR military equipment to guarantee border security

President Louis Abinader reported this Sunday the acquisition and commissioning of a robust military equipment to ensure security on the border with Haitiincluding the replacement of six Huey II helicopters, 10 new reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, as well as the creation of an Air Force Southern Command in Barahona, among other measures.

This provisioning is complemented with the updating and modernization of the equipment of radio aid for air navigation, new control tower and lighting system at the San Isidro Air Base.

The new equipment includes 21 armored personnel carriers and 4 anti-riot trucks to modernize the Army fleet from Dominican Republic. The armored vehicles, the largest acquisition of this type of vehicle by the Dominican governments since 1961, are of the latest generation, of the URO brand, Vamtac ST5 model, with the capacity to transport 9 troops and are equipped with automatic weapons for self-defense. .

The president announced that the equipment measures are accompanied by provisions aimed at improving the living and working conditions of the soldiers who provide services along the border line, such as the members of the 10, 11, 14 and 16 Infantry battalions, who starting next month will receive a extraordinary monthly incentive of RD$3,500in addition to their current salary and benefits.

Abinader also reported that starting in January, all soldiers who re-enlist will receive a salary increase of 5%valid for retirement purposes and as a recognition of his years of service to the country, in his capacity as backbone of the security of the country and of the Armed Forces.

He also announced the construction of a new housing complex to house 400 new soldiers in a dignified and comfortable manner and the remodeling of the Beller fortressin Dajabón, seat of the 10th Infantry Battalion of the 4th Army Brigade of the Dominican Republic, which will consist of a new hangar for helicopters and armored vehicles, dining room, multipurpose room and other facilities appropriate to this type of facility.

The new helicopters will make it possible to meet effectively tasks such as aerial reconnaissance and surveillance, tactical operations, personnel transportation, search and rescue, medical evacuations, cargo transportation, forest firefighting, and training.

The measures show a special emphasis by the Government on its determination to put control over the illegal entry of immigrants, protect the border area and contribute to formalize trade for the benefit of both countries, especially in these circumstances of instability from the neighboring country.

On February 20 of this year, the Government began the first stage of a border fence 54-kilometer smart road, made of reinforced concrete and a metal structure, with 19 towers surveillance and control, 10 access doors for patrolling and 54 kilometers of roads for surveillance and maintenance on Both Sides.

The smart border fence will have motion and thermal sensors, security cameras and high-capacity military-grade drones, among other features. It will be continued with a second stage which will complete an extension of 173 kilometersof a total of 391.6 kilometers that constitutes the border line.

Since coming to power, President Abinader has promoted actions to regularize and improve Dominican-Haitian relationsfor which he has made it clear, even before the General Assembly of the United Nations, that although we Dominicans are in solidarity with the inhabitants of the neighboring country, the solution of their problems is their sole responsibility and that There will never be a Dominican solution to the Haitian crisis.

The new equipment and control measures reported this Sunday by President Abinader come after repeated calls by the Dominican Government for the international community to take measures that contribute to solving the severe Haitian crisisaggravated after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and violent armed gangs have come to take control of much of that country.

During his visit to Dajabón, President Abinader was accompanied by the first lady Raquel Arbaje; the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa; the Commander General of the Army, Major General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre; the director of the Specialized Body for Border and Land Security (CESFRONT), Brigadier General Frank Mauricio Cabrera Rizek; the governor of Dajabón, Rosalba Milagros Peña, and deputy Darío Zapata.

Similarly, the mayor, Santiago Riverón Arias; the director of the San Ignacio de Loyola Polytechnic, Father José Núñez; the general director of Border Development, Ramón Ernesto Pérez Tejada; the provincial director of Civil Defense, Luciano Domínguez.

Also present were the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Quirino Escoto; that of the Union of Neighborhood Councils of Dajabón, Blas Hipólito García; that of the Council of the Livestock Cooperative, Leónidas Ignacio Caraballo; from the Tourist Cluster of Dajabón, Carmen Iris Rodríguez; from the Federation of Merchants, Freddy Morillo; from the Union of Centers for Mothers, Doris Margarita González, and from the Union of Pastors, Fermín Taveras.