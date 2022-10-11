The different styles with which the daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony dazzles

With only 14 years Emme Muniz He has become quite a star. The daughter of Jennifer Lopez Y Mark Anthony She has shown that she has a great personality and a talent that she has shown over the years with her presentations. The young woman has not only debuted in singing but also in acting and as a writer. Next we review the various looks with which the young woman dazzles her fans.

In different moments of life we ​​have seen the daughter of JLo Y Mark wearing various outfits that have shown that she dresses as she feels no matter what others say. A couple of months ago she defined herself as a non-binary person. At that moment Jennifer Lopez He presented it as follows: “Elle is very very busy, her schedule is full… Elle is worth every penny because she is my all-time favorite directing partner.”

Emme Muñiz with her mother’s husband Ben Affleck.

One of the looks with which she conquers her fans is “skateboard wave”. It is made up of wearing high socks, shorts, a loose open shirt. A look with Emme looks super comfortable and marks her style. His short hair makes his image completely cool.

Another of the looks with which he surprises his followers Emme Munizit is with the style “vintage”. One of the combinations is of the retro garments accompanied with some striking and simple bag. Trendy sneakers and XXL jeans make her outfit totally perfect.

Emma Muñiz has a very close relationship with her mother and father.

The daughter of Jennifer Lopez Y Mark Anthony sets a trend every time he appears with his mother or father. His striking gender-appropriate looks make him adopted by millions of teenagers from all over the world.