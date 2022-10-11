The children of Enrique Iglesias surprise all of Spain traveling by car

Enrique Iglesias together with Anna Kournikova have three children, publishing on social networks how much they enjoy as a family, but in addition to music, which is the passion of the Spanish star, he also loves cars, a taste that he transferred to his little ones in a video that fell in love with the world. We show you…

Enrique Iglesias is undoubtedly one of the most established singers of all time, whose songs set an important precedent in the music industry, as well as his excellent talent for experimenting with different genres collaborating and sharing the stage with artists of the stature of Ricky Martin, Juan Luis Guerra, Jennifer López, Wisin & Yandel, Christina Aguilera, among others.

Each song was a resounding success in his artistic career and number one on the different digital platforms, thereby increasing his fortune, in addition to being able to acquire exclusive cars with a very special taste for vehicles with ample internal space and resistant manufacturing. which are magnificent to travel with his partner Anna Kournikova and their three children.

To highlight a very special model of the interpreter of “Súbeme la radio”, we cannot ignore its brand new BMW X5 truck, off-road body that offers an eight-cylinder gasoline engine, maximum power of 320 hp at 6,100 rpm and maximum torque of 440 Nm at 3,700 rpm, top speed of 210 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds.

It is evident that the star of hits like “Dancing”, “I will never forget you”, “When I fall in love”, “Hero” and many others that conquered the hearts of all his fans, She loves a garage full of cars where she can share with her loved ones and that same passion, she transferred to her three children Lucy, Nicholas and Mary Iglesias in a very special video.

The singer couple published an audiovisual where his heirs appear driving the replica of the Land Rover Discovery 4 in its reduced version, all walking in the same place with Nicholas at the wheel from the recording that made Spain and the world fall in love. Not to be missed!

+ Video of the children of Enrique Iglesias in his car: