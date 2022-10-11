The bomb exploded in Paris! Mbappé wants to leave PSG in January and this would be his only destination

2022-10-11

Surprise in Paris. Kylian Mbappe would have tired of PSG after he renewed his contract last summer until 2025 and would be working to find an exit after the World Cup in Qatar.

Florentino Pérez ‘fulminates’ Mbappé after rejecting Real Madrid

This is how the French radio advances this Tuesday CMR and the newspaper confirms it Brand. The striker would pack his bags for the month of January, since he considers that the Parisian club did not meet some of his demands.

Other relevant information is that the player’s destiny would not be the real Madridbut the only team they would let him go to is the Liverpool, which for now is not going through its best moment. It would be one of the conditions that the directive of the PSG on the table to ‘collaborate’ in his departure, since they do not want to see him dressed in white.

The link between the entities managed by Florentino Perez Y Al-Khelaifi it is very tense. Two have been the triggers to reach this point of no return: the ‘Mbappé Case’ and the opposing positions around the European Super League.