The bomb exploded in Paris! Mbappé wants to leave PSG in January and this would be his only destination
2022-10-11
Surprise in Paris. Kylian Mbappe would have tired of PSG after he renewed his contract last summer until 2025 and would be working to find an exit after the World Cup in Qatar.
This is how the French radio advances this Tuesday CMR and the newspaper confirms it Brand. The striker would pack his bags for the month of January, since he considers that the Parisian club did not meet some of his demands.
Other relevant information is that the player’s destiny would not be the real Madridbut the only team they would let him go to is the Liverpool, which for now is not going through its best moment. It would be one of the conditions that the directive of the PSG on the table to ‘collaborate’ in his departure, since they do not want to see him dressed in white.
The link between the entities managed by Florentino Perez Y Al-Khelaifi it is very tense. Two have been the triggers to reach this point of no return: the ‘Mbappé Case’ and the opposing positions around the European Super League.
Kylian he feels “betrayed” by him PSG because the sports management made a series of promises, most of them unfeasible, to renew. From France they point out that the Frenchman had requested the signing of a pure striker, but he never arrived, so he has been in charge of playing up front with Neymar Y Messi behind.
In addition, he recently declared that he feels more comfortable playing for the French team because he has more freedom than at his own club.
“I play a different game with France. Here I have much more freedom. The coach knows that we have Giroud as a 9 who fixes the defenses and I can go to space. In Paris it’s different, that doesn’t exist. They ask me to play center and it’s different ”, he affirmed.
What seems clear is that Mbappe He will not continue in the Parc des Princes during the next course, and it could be that his departure will be brought forward in the next three months, in the winter market.