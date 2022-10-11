The Board and Novartis promote in Castellanos de Moriscos, Salamanca, the “most modern in Europe” nuclear medicine factory

The Junta de Castilla y León and the multinational company Novartis will promote in the town of Salamanca Castilians of Moriscos the “most modern in Europe” factory in nuclear medicine. The company’s new plant will be operational in 24 months after an investment of 12.9 million euros and will have the capacity to manufacture some 30,000 doses per year, of which 25 percent will be destined for export, according to data offered this Tuesday. by its president, Jesús Ponce, during the presentation ceremony.

The meeting took place in the Territorial Delegation of Salamanca, with the participation of the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernandez Manuecothe Minister of Health, Alexander Vazquezand the mayor of Castellanos de Moriscos, Maria Victoria Manjon. Mañueco stressed that the regional government is determined to lay a “red carpet” for those who want to “invest, investigate, innovate and grow” in the Community and affirmed its intention to “consolidate the strategic axis in the fight against cancer” represented by the province of Salamanca.

The regional president also recognized the arrival of this new plant as “excellent news” for Castilla y León since it “demonstrates that it is a land of opportunity”, especially because the Executive “makes the territory attractive” for business investment. “A few months ago we had the opportunity to chat and from there, with this clear commitment from Novartis, it has been possible to present a factory, the most modern in Europe, which will produce state-of-the-art drugs to fight cancer,” he explained. .

In addition, Mañueco influenced its location in Salamanca, which “in recent decades has become a benchmark in the fight against cancerboth in Spain and in Europe” thanks to having created a “prestigious ecosystem” in cancer research in which, as he stressed, Novartis, “leader in biomedical research”, was already participating, collaborating, for example, in the specialized chair of advanced therapies of Usal and maintaining links with Ibsal and with the University Assistance Complex.

Regarding Sacyl’s new health infrastructure in the Community, which has been underway for months, the president recalled that, already in his day, he advanced that “it would be a key element, not only in the commitment to health well-being, but as a driving force for many investments” and described this presentation as “an example of this”. In this sense, Mañueco recalled that the new Salamanca Hospital is “one of the few” where the innovative CAR-T therapies are implemented and stressed that this new plant “will create synergies” with the aforementioned oncology research network, aligning itself with “the clear commitment what the Government of Castilla y León does”.

On the other hand, the regional leader insisted on the “benefit” that the new plant will bring to the implementation of “first generation” diagnostic technology, as well as in the development of new therapies. Also, as he specified, in the field of “attracting and retaining talent” as another of the main axes of the regional government’s policies. Mañueco, although he hinted at the Burgos origin of the president of Novartis in Spain and thanked him for his “commitment” to the Community, stressed that the conditions offered by the Executive “make it much easier”.

In fact, the president added that “even more so” when it comes to “something crucial” such as “improving and lengthening people’s lives”, one of the “priority and strategic objectives” of Sacyl and the Government of Castilla y León in terms of knowledge transfer in the community. First, he clarified, “aimed at improving people’s quality of life” and, on the other hand, “to generate wealth and highly qualified jobs.” “My commitment is inalienable and these are issues that I consider to be a priority when, for example, drawing up the Community’s budgets, both health and opportunities,” concluded the president.

Factory

The opening of the act of presentation of the project in the Territorial Delegation of Salamanca was carried out by the President of the Novartis Group in Spain, Jesús Ponce, who reviewed the company’s worldwide trajectory in the field of science and knowledge transfer with more than 100,000 workers around the globe. Of these, almost a hundred operate in Castilla y León, which represents a “strong commitment” that this project “comes to reinforce” after bringing together approximately 13 percent of its activity in the country in this territory during the last year.

Ponce explained that most of the studies they face take place in the early stages of research, where there are more gaps in knowledge. In this area, they maintain six public-private collaboration projects with Sacyl in various fields of hospital activity and primary care. “This is one more step, through our drug section. It will be the most modern factory in Europe in the field of nuclear medicine, which will develop compounds developed for the specific profile of the patient in a very short time to be effective” , he stated.

Thus, at the end of 2024, the Castellanos de Moriscos factory will supply the entire Cantabrian Coast, Galicia, Extremadura, Madrid and Portugal with direct employment for 20 qualified local workers with diverse profiles and around 35 years on average, and an additional fifty. “This will result in benefits for the region, which will be able to have a reinforced investment in R+D+I, which will favor its competitiveness,” said Ponce, who added that, in a province like Salamanca, whose location for the project is considered “strategic “, will also contribute to “stopping depopulation”.

