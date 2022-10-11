the alarming predictions of the International Monetary Fund and its impact on Colombia

The alert from the International Monetary Fund is due to the accelerated cost of living in the world, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the slowdown in China. Therefore, the organization makes an urgent request to the central banks to stay the course in the fight against inflation.

In its semi-annual update, the Washington-based IMF said “the worst was yet to come.” He cited a combination of cost-of-living pressures, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a slowdown in China as major factors behind a further downgrade in growth.

“Storm clouds are gathering, central banks needed to keep their laser focus on defeating inflation or risk the need to take even tougher action later if upward price pressures took hold,” said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, IMF economic adviser.

Economic analysts say that central banks had not measured the rapid growth of the cost of living in the world two years ago, and that since 2022 they have had to make rapid and synchronized adjustments to monetary conditions, such as the appreciation of the US currency compared to other currencies in the world

The panorama of inflationary pressure does not seem to concern only Colombia, which has broken the glass ceiling, reaching the highest figure in the last 23 years, in September of this year, which reached 11.44%. For example, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have previously reported that inflation this year reached levels not seen since 1980.

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has raised interest rates by 0.75 points in its last three meetings, while the Bank of England has raised borrowing costs from 0.1% to 2.25% since last December .

In Colombia, it is worth remembering that the board of the Banco de la República made the decision to raise interest rates to 10%, a decision that has generated controversy in the country. Only the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, stated at the time through social networks: “The price of food continues to drive the inflationary rhythm of Colombia; this time less because of international inflation, more because of the floods. Energy services lessen your impact. Is it useful to raise the interest rate to contain inflation?: no”.

The IMF’s economic adviser said “the danger of doing too little” outweighs “the cost of doing too much” but said central banks still need to be careful. “Too much tightening risks pushing the global economy into an unnecessarily harsh recession.”

Estimates of world economic growth

The International Monetary Fund estimated, in its World Economic Outlook report, that global growth will slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% this year and 2.7% in 2023. The prediction for 2022 is 0.4 percentage points lower than six months ago, but unchanged. Updated forecast made in July.

For 2023, growth is down 0.9 points from April and 0.2 points from July. The outlook for 2023 is weaker for 143 countries, accounting for 92% of global production, than it was six months ago.

Gourinchas said the IMF, like central banks, had underestimated the strength of inflationary pressures when they first emerged in 2021, but said since then there has been a “rapid and synchronized tightening of monetary conditions, coupled with a powerful appreciation of the US dollar against most other countries.” coins”.