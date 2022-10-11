The addictions of Marco Antonio Solís that almost lead him to ruin, the birth of his daughter saved him

Marco Antonio Solís is recognized worldwide for his great career and his beautiful songs, he triumphed in the 70’s and together with his cousin created the group known as “Los Bukis”. Now a secret has come to light that he had kept from his ex-wife Beatrice Adriana before her first daughter was born Beatrice Solis.

Over time Marco Antonio Solis He has become a benchmark in music and has positioned himself in a privileged position with his compositions. He is a musician, producer and author of most of his songs, as a producer and composer, renowned Spanish-speaking artists have recorded his songs, including his eldest daughter Beatriz Solís, who is the fruit of his love with Beatrice Adriana during his early years as an artist.

the mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis became the father of Beatrice Solis at the beginning of his career. In 1983, Marco Antonio’s first wife, Beatrice Adrianawhom he met during the filming of the movie “La Coyota”, became pregnant with the little beatrice.

Beatrice Adriana He had told some time ago that his relationship with Marco Antonio Solis, before his first daughter was born, he was not quite well. Then the pregnancy and the subsequent arrival of her daughter Beatrice Solis It made them rethink some situations since the artist had had some situations of violence due to alcohol and had also regularly committed some infidelities.

Source: Instagram Beatriz Solis

When the couple decided to have Beatrice Solis, the future mother made a request to the singer and that she had never revealed before, so she expressed: “We are going to have a child if God gives it to us, but you and I have a very important obligation. We are going to do the exams to see if we are not sick, and avoid taking the daily drink that we like so much, as a sacrifice for at least three months. In this way the singer Marco Antonio Solis he gave up alcohol and so on Beatrice Adriana had their daughter Beatrice Solis.