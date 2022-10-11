Spencer Strider signs contract extension with Braves

The Atlanta Braves they signed this monday to the right Spencer Strider with a six-year contract extension for a value of $75 million dollars, through the 2028 season. The deal includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. Strider will earn $1 million per season for 2023-2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026 and $22 million per season in 2027-2028. The deal will be worth $92 million over seven years if the option is exercised.

Strider, 23, went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA (39 ER/131.2 IP) in 31 games, 20 starts, for the Braves this season, striking out 202 and allowing just 86 hits. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound native of Columbus, Ohio became the first pitcher in major league history to strike out more than 200 with fewer than 100 hits allowed.

The right-hander became the third rookie in franchise history to strike out 200 in a season when he did so this year, and the first in the modern era. Only 16 rookies have done it in baseball history, with Yu Darvish most recently doing it in 2012. Strider’s 13.8 strikeouts per 9.0 innings this season are the most by a rookie pitcher in MLB history (min. 12 starts), and became the fastest. pitcher in baseball history to reach 200 strikeouts in a single season when he eclipsed the mark in his 130.0 inning. Hall of Famer LHP Randy Johnson held the previous record, reaching 200 strikeouts in 130.2 innings in 2001.

Originally drafted out of Clemson University (SC) in the fourth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, Strider spent his first professional season at the club’s alternate training site in Gwinnett. He then pitched at five different levels in 2021, making his major league debut on Oct. 1 against New York.

Strider and Alex Anthopoulos, president of baseball operations and general manager of the Braves, will be available to the media today, October 10, at 10:00 am in the press conference room at Truist Park.