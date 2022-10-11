Selena Gomez breaks down in tears while talking about her struggle with depression and lupus

Selena Gomez credit:Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez is set to give her fans a raw and emotional look at her struggles with depression, anxiety and lupus in a new documentary. which will detail his six-year battle with his illnesses.

Although the singer, 30, has long been outspoken about his mental health struggles, as well as his struggle with autoimmune disease, is now preparing to further shine a light on his personal life through a new “raw and intimate” documentary for Apple TV +, titled ‘My Mind & Me’.

In the first preview of the production, which premiered this Monday, The interpreter of ‘Bad Liar’ talks about her mental health problems and how she learned to love herself and accept her flaws.

I know who you are, Selena, she told herself. “No one cares what you do. It’s about who I am, about being okay with who I am. I’m thankful to be alive.” she is heard saying as various scenes of her rehearsing, singing, doing her hair and makeup, waking up in hotel rooms, walking around with a bunch of cameras around her, and hanging out with her friends flashed on the screen.

Nevertheless, other moments showed her receiving treatment in a hospitalbursting into tears and running away from the paparazzi.

“I’m going to stop living like this,” he continues in the vulnerable trailer. “How am I going to learn to breathe on my own again?”

The former Disney star was diagnosed with lupus – a disease that occurs when the immune system attacks its own tissues and organs – in 2014, and in 2017 it got so bad that he had to have a kidney transplant.

He later revealed that as a result of the illness, he developed anxiety and started having severe panic attacks. He also battled depression and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020.

She checked into rehab for professional treatment more than once throughout her decade-long career as she became one of the world’s greatest entertainers.

Now, Selena will bare the intimate details of her path to “unimaginable stardom” and his “turn into darkness” in the Apple document, which will be released on November 4.

“If anyone saw what I saw, they wouldn’t have recognized her,” her friend Raquelle Stevens says in the trailer.

In a part of the preview, the star of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ also expressed his fears that “not good enough”after a friend asked her what was “holding her back.”

“That’s something I felt growing up,” he admitted.

Elsewhere, he said: “All my life, since I was a child, I have been working. I don’t want to be super famous, but I know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good. What makes me happy is the connection and it helps me get out of my head. I’m still here to use what I have to help other people.”

Selena started acting at the age of 10. when he appeared in 13 episodes dthe children’s program ‘Barney’already the At the age of 15, he landed the leading role in the Disney Channel series, ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.

Later she starred in ‘Another Cinderella Story’, ‘Ramona and Beezus’, ‘Monte Carlo’, ‘Spring Breakers’, the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movies, ‘A Rainy Day in New York’, ‘Dolittle’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’. He also hosted his own cooking show.

In addition to her acting career, she became a major force in the music industry, releasing six albums over the years.

In 2016, however, the singer canceled part of her ‘Revival’ tour to enter a center.

At the time, he said in a statement: “As many of you know, about a year ago I revealed that I have lupus. I have found that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness, and I have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

He later called his decision “one of the hardest things he’s ever done”, but also “one of the best”.

While visiting Boston’s McLean Hospital in September 2019, he recalled that he couldn’t “stay calm” or “have a smile” on his face.

“Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I wasn’t able to keep myself whole and together,” she said. “I wasn’t able to maintain a smile or continue to think that it was normal. And it felt like all the pain and anxiety came over me at once, and it was one of the scariest moments of my life,” the singer told Vogue.

Nevertheless, assured to ask for help it forced her to face her problems “head on” with “some of the best doctors and specialists”.

“I am fortunate to be able to work with some of the best doctors and psychiatrists and with amazing people who help guide me personally through my journey,” he continued.

“Although this does not mean that everything has disappeared, but I can say, after a year of a lot of intense work, that I am happier, I am healthier and I control my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever done, so I am very happy about it”.

In 2020, Selena revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which, according to her, meant “removing a great weight from her shoulders”.

“I felt a huge weight lift off my shoulders when I found out. I was able to take a deep breath and say: ‘Okay, this explains a lot of things,'” he told Elle earlier this year.

“Everything I’ve been through is going to be there,” he concluded in the trailer for his documentary on Apple. “Now I’m just making him my friend. This is the beginning for me.”

