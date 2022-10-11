San Diego Padres confirmed the pitcher who will face Julio Urías and the Dodgers in the Playoffs

The first two starting pitchers who will face Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB Playoffs were confirmed by the San Diego Padres.

The Division Series of the MLB Playoffs 2022 They put first gear with the selection of the pitchers in charge of opening the first games to the best of five games. San Diego Padres will play against Los Angeles Dodgers starting Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and the pitchers who will face Julius Uriah Y Clayton Kershaw.

After a sensational performance by Joe Musgrove against the New York Mets by pitching seven innings, allowing no runs, only allowing one hit and giving five strikeouts, the Padres agreed to one of the two National League Division Series. Musgrove would be in Game 3 against the Dodgers.

While Andrew Friedman, president of Los Angeles Dodgers operations, issued a warning about Julio Urías and the other pitchers that they will have available for the debut in the 2022 MLB Postseason, The San Diego Padres will start the Division Series against the Californian team with a pitcher who has not seen action in the Playoffs.

With Urías as the pitcher with the best earned run percentage (2.16) in the National League during MLB 2022 and the experience of a three-time Cy Young Award winner as Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers start as favorites, at least, for the first two games of the series against the Padres. Game 1 and 2 will be played on Tuesday, October 11 at 21:37 ET and Wednesday 12 at 20:37 ET, respectively.

Padres confirmed the pitcher who will face Julio Urías in the 2022 MLB Playoffs

Bob Melvin, manager of the San Diego Padres, confirmed that Mike Clevinger and Yu Darvish They will be the starting pitchers for Game 1 and 2, respectively, of the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw. For the third and fourth games in this National League Division Series, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell would be the starters according to Bob Nightengale, from the USA Deportes Hoy portal.