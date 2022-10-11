Entertainment

Salvadoran designer wears a hammock dress during the Hispanic Parade in New York

Salvadoran artist Rossemberg Rivas wore, during the Hispanic Parade in the United States, a unique dress inspired by one of the most recognized local crafts: the hammock.

The “hammock changing room” designed by Rivas measures 65 meters and seeks to obtain a Guinness World Record. On the walk, Rivas was accompanied by other women who wore a typical Salvadoran costume, walking the emblematic Fifth Avenue of Manhattan, in New York.

The parade seeks to pay tribute to the contribution made by the Hispanic community in the United States. Thousands of people enjoyed the event that had been suspended for two years, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Rossemberg has a recognized career in the world of art and fashion, both nationally and internationally. In 2014 he received the National Culture Award and has worked as a costume designer for Cuban opera.

inspiring craft

A decade ago, 20 artisans from the Llano Grande canton made a giant hammock 7 meters wide and 60 meters long.

More than 12 hours of daily work, for a month, was necessary to obtain the Guinness Record for “the largest hammock in the world”, which is still exhibited during the festivities of the municipality of Concepción Quezaltepeque, Chalatenango, where it was created.

