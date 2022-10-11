Rumor | Club América would seek a Liga MX star as a substitute for Guillermo Ochoa

The leadership of America clubheaded by Hector Gonzalez Inarritu Y Santiago Bathsoperational and sports president, respectively, continue in talks with the representative of William Ochoa for a renewal. In the event that they do not reach an agreement, the directive of the Eagles begins to analyze some options to replace his current captain.

Based on information from the newspaper El Universal, one of the options handled by the blue-cream dome is that of the goalkeeper of the Atlas Red and Black, Camilo Vargasabove Charles Acevedoof Santos Lagunaconsidered the future owner of the goal of the Mexican team right after leaving Memo Ochoa.

Last week it had been mentioned in this medium that the negotiations between Club América and Guillermo Ochoa’s representative were on the right track. It was even learned that the Eagles had offered him a year and a half contract, in order to have activity to arrive in perfect condition at the 2026 World Cup.

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

What options does Ochoa have if he does not renew with América?

In the event that Memo Ochoa does not renew his contract with the Eagles, which ends next December, his main wish is to return to the Old Continent, taking advantage of the fact that he has a communicated passport, but he does not rule out accepting an offer from the Major League Soccer (MLS).