Roberto Carcassés denies that he and his father have signed a UNEAC statement

the cuban musician Roberto Carcasses He denied that he or his father had signed the recent declaration of the official National Union of Artists and Writers of Cuba (UNEAC), which denies the repression on the island after the most recent protests in the country against the terrible government management in the face of the aggravation of the energy crisis in the country.

“Neither I nor my father have signed that letter,” said the director of the Interactive group in response to a user who questioned him on his Facebook profile for appearing his father’s name among the signatories of the recent UNEAC message that supports the regime.

this monday too more than a hundred artists and intellectuals responded to the pronouncement of the UNEAC, in a statement, sent to the editorial office of CyberCubain which they illustrated the current crisis of the Cuban economy, the terrible government management and the violations of human rights in Cuba.

Capture Facebook / Roberto Carcassés Interactive

Likewise, it calls writers, historians and researchers incoherent for trying to mask the institutional violence that they themselves suffered and for criminalizing the demands of the people that they once defended.

In the last week, too, the Cuban film critic, Juan Antonio García Borrero, publicly stated the reasons for his refusal to sign this UNEAC declarationafter considering that the document “once again postpones the time for that national debate that we so much need, a debate that helps us understand the essence of this crisis that the nation is currently experiencing.”

Also, he argued, that “although what the document points out in the circumstantial is real, what in my opinion is key to understanding the reason for the citizen protests, for example, is being left aside, and it is the systematic accumulation of non-answers to problems that have been raised for decades”.

Likewise, he said that “although it is important to condemn ‘hate speeches, defamation, distortions of our reality,’ but this must encompass everything, including those manifestations of neo-sectarianism that exist in the country, whether in television programs, radio, written press, social networks, or in the daily life of people, where there is a danger that ‘State bullying’ becomes a source of Law”.

He also recalled that what makes intellectuals special “it is the capacity that they would have to reveal the complexities and contradictions that are hidden behind all those harmonic discourses, which try to legitimize the political powers”.

“That is why it is so important that the intellectual (especially the critical intellectual) make the suspicion his own, and not be satisfied with comfortably repeating what public opinion repeats on one side or the other. We must discuss, dismantle, demystify, recover the silenced voicesgive the opportunity to speak to those who at the time were told not to speak because they could ‘give weapons to the enemy,’” the Cuban film critic pointed out.

Likewise, he explained, that “right now in Cuba, to give an example, we would have a big problem: the authorities and the Constitution say that there is a right to protest, but in practice, that does not work. And the danger that the most irrational violence is unleashed at the least expected moment, it is there latent: how do we solve that problem?

“That is the type of debate to which, as an intellectual and part of the Cuban citizenry, I would like to dedicate all the time they require, proposing concrete solutions together,” García Borrero concluded in his publication.