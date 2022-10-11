Ricardo Peláez is out of Chivas! He leaves after not giving a title

Just under three years no titles and with an impossible debt to settle, the era of Ricardo Peláez in Chivas is over this Tuesday, since the board of directors of Guadalajara decided remove him from the position of sports directorwhich he arrived at the end of 2019, although he was officially introduced in 2020.

This council made up of Amaury VergaraYelena Povaguina, Kenya Vergara Zatarain, Alejandro Manzo and Diego Calderón Schulze held multiple meetings this Tuesday to decide the future of the sports head, decreeing that Peláez leaves Chivassomething that the character himself confirmed at a press conference.

“Chivas was an exciting challenge and the most difficult challenge of my professional life. As a player I failed in Chivas because I lost a Final against Necaxa and As a manager I also failed because I was not champion because that’s what I promised, but fortunately I know success and failure, success is achieved by tripping over an accumulation of failures,” said Peláez.

Without Pelaez, the Chivas sports decisions will be made by Alejandro Manzo, Amaury’s brother-in-law and council member. The first decision will be about who will be the coach of Guadalajara; that is, if they keep Ricardo Cadena on the red and white bench or if they go for another option.

With Peláez on the board, Chivas could not qualify directly for the Liguilla. Of his six tournaments, only in two did he enter the Big Party, staying in the Semifinals in 2020 and in the Quarterfinals in 2022; the other three were dispatched in the Repechage, the most recent being in this Apertura 2022 against Puebla on penalties.

Peláez promised to ‘talk about titles’ and did not comply

In his presentation almost three years ago, Ricardo Peláez Linares left a sentence that ended up playing against him. At that time he stated: “In Chivas we will talk about titles”alluding to the fact that he intended to return the club to the forefront, however, he could not even reach a Final in Liga MX.

Let’s remember that Chivas has only won four titles in the last 50 years and of the 44 short tournaments played so far this century, the rojiblancos were only crowned in two, in 2006 and 2017, the first with Chepo de la Torre on the bench and the second with Matías Almeyda.

This is how Chivas announced the goodbye of Peláez

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Club Deportivo Guadalajara released an official statement to announce the end of the employment relationship with the former director of Cruz Azul and América, to whom they “wish him success in future projects”, without it being known at the moment if there is any club interested in his services or if he returns to television as an analyst.

