Real España, for an epic comeback on Costa Rican soil or the goodbye of a dream at the Alejandro Morera Soto

2022-10-11

Came the day. Real Spain visits the Alajuelense Sports League tonight at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Costa Rica in a series that will confirm its elimination or give one of the best comebacks in the history of the Concacaf League.

Starting at 6 pm this Tuesday, manudos and aurinegros will face each other on Costa Rican soil to meet the first finalist of the international contest.

GOING DUEL?

The machine is forced to win by a difference of three goals to try to extend the series to penalties or qualify for the grand final.

You can see: Héctor Vargas did not give Alajuelense any credit for the first leg: “Ask me about Real España and I will answer you”

In the first leg, two goals from Johan Venegas and a great goal from Celso Borges endorsed the winning goals for Alajuelense to put a foot and a half in the grand final.

The 3-0 seems insurmountable, but “hope is the last thing to be lost,” said Héctor Vargas before traveling to Tico soil.

LOW?

Two footballers did not travel to Real España. One of them was Kevin Álvarez, a right back who accumulated two yellow cards and the other is Darixon Vuelto who has been recovering from an injury.

WHAT DOES REAL ESPAÑA NEED FOR THE COMEBACK?

If the machine wants to advance to the next round, the result of 0-3 would send the game to a penalty shootout at the Morera Soto.

On the other hand, if he manages to win by results of 1-4, 2-5, 3-6 or any other score by a difference of three or four points, Vargas’ team will play the final.