PSG’s maneuver with Xavi Simons, the talent that Barcelona let escape

La eredivisie It has always been a cradle of talents. In the Dutch championship, new talents are discovered every season and attract the attention of Europe’s top clubs. One of them is Xavi Simons that is dazzling in the PSV.

A few months ago when Simons is freeafter the end of his contract with PSG, he opted for PSV’s offer. What some considered a step backwards, over time has been one of the most successful decisions for this 19-year-old talent.

Xavi Simons he was trained in the quarry of Barcelonawhere did he get when he was alone seven years. In La Masa they were amazed to have a promise that they see triumphing at the Camp Nou, but the lack of plans and expectations for the future made the young Dutchman leave the Barça entity to sign for the PSG at zero cost.

He spent three years in Pariswhere he alternated the lower categories with an occasional appearance in the first team to add a total of 11 shares. On his return home, because Simons was born in Amsterdam, he has brought out his full potential with almost 1,000 minutes of play, in which he has scored 8 goals and distributed 4 assists.

In the Netherlands they are surprised by its explosion, as explained by Mexican journalist Daniel Reyeswho follows the news of PSV from the Netherlands: “I started as a substitute, as matches passed Ruud van Nistelrooy realized that together with gakpo He is the most talented player on the team and he is already indisputable. Around here there is talk of whether he deserves a chance on the Dutch senior team. At the moment, he is in the under 21 and I don’t think it will make it to Qatar.”

The journalist Reyes highlights some qualities in Simons that are not so easily found: “He is those players that there are not many. He is quite skillful and plays as a midfielder at the ’10’ position, with two midfielders behind, although he can also act as a winger. She has had a fairly good progression and here they did not imagine that it would go so well. Without a doubt, he is one of the most interesting players in the championship.”

This Monday, Simons has been in the news in the Netherlands because the general manager of the Dutch club, Marcel Brands, revealed something about the future of the footballer who signed until 2027 but that he could soon return to France.

Between PSG and PSV there is no agreement, however, I know there is between the footballer and the Parisian club and the amount would not be too expensive, as revealed by the Dutch press. Simons who was detected by the deceased agent Mino Raiola reached its highest market value on Transfermakt last month: 8 million euros. A talent that escaped Barcelona and that PSG hopes will continue to shine at PSV.