The U.S. dollar stays strong.

For this Monday, October 10, the North American currency dawn relatively stable. However, the Mexican peso is positioned as one of the most resistant currencies against the strengthening of the dollar.

The resistance of the peso against the dollar is the result of monetary policy adjustments by Banco de México, same that has been leveling interest rates upwards to counteract inflation in the Mexican people, a move similar to that of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

In fact, this week will be crucial for the price of the dollar, so they will be revealedThe inflation data of the American Union corresponding to last Septemberwhich will clarify the panorama of the Fed’s next moves.

Experts on the subject predict that inflation will remain above eight percent. If so, it will wait another 75 basis point increase in Federal Reserve interest ratessince the Bank indicated at its last meeting that the increases will continue in the coming months, until inflation is counteracted.

“The final trend of the Mexican peso is towards appreciation, now waiting for the big quote of the week, which is US inflation. (…) Signs that inflation is finally starting to come down from multi-decade highs would be welcomed by investors and Bets of moderation in the pace of rate hikes by the Fed would increase. But another solid figure rwould strengthen the case for further tightening”, says Jorge Gordillo, director of economic and stock market analysis at CiBanco.

Price of the dollar today, October 10: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, We show you how much the US dollar is in Mexico and part of Central America this Monday, October 10, according to investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 19.9437 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 634.32 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.8925 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.7013 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9700 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 19.9347 Mexican pesos | Yesterday : 20.0300 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 632.88 Costa Rican Colon | 632.88 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7,8800 quetzals | 7,8800 quetzals

Honduras : 24.6027 lempiras | 24.6027 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold córdobas | 35.9400 gold cordobas

