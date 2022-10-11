Petro and Lafaurie, intrahistory of an almost impossible relationship

Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, and the president of the ranchers, José Félix Lafaurie (r), while they sign a land purchase agreement for the agrarian reform, in Bogotá, on October 8. Presidency of Colombia (EFE)

In the room you can perceive that dense atmosphere that is generated when two men, with different ideas, believe they are right. On one side of the table sits the president. On the other, José Félix Lafaurie, the representative of the Colombian ranchers. He contemplates a large painting of Simón Bolívar. At this point in the conversation, both have the feeling of being close to an agreement that no one out there expects, forged almost in secret. The landowners saw Gustavo Petro as the antichrist and at this moment Lafaurie is about to be key in his agrarian reform, the most progressive that has ever been carried out. The rancher has called Petro a Nazi, a communist, a guerrilla. And now that same man, with myopic gaze, impassively watches him from behind square glasses, his hair parted to one side like a schoolboy. The rancher has brought out during the conversation all his knowledge of the country’s rural history with dates, laws, names of almost forgotten presidents, ministers whose only testimony remains in encyclopedias. It dates back to the 19th century and to his ancestors, who were already in charge then. This gentleman with a thick nose and sparse hair on the crown of his head is not known for being brief or sparing. He has been engaged in conversations with the president’s advisers for weeks, but he has insisted on having him face to face, and he does not intend to miss the opportunity. Released, he mentions the thirty-fifth president of the United States of America.

—John Fitzgerald Kennedy visited Colombia and recommended land reform.

“That’s true…” Petro concedes.

“But it wasn’t done,” he says, which puts him right now, or so he thinks, on the right side of history.

—No, and you know what?— continues the president— That same recommendation was made by Kennedy in South Korea. The difference is that while the Colombian elite dismissed the idea, the Koreans took it seriously. The State bought land and gave it to the peasants. Today they have a much larger economy than ours.

The meeting is about to end. Petro looks tired. A few hours earlier he received Álvaro Uribe in the same place, a man he has hated all his life —the feeling is mutual—, but whom he now wants to anoint as leader of the opposition. To this is added the meeting with Lafaurie, which has not been exactly brief, it has lasted more than two and a half hours. The representative of the ranchers gets up from his chair and remains standing, waiting for Petro to set a date and time for him to sign everything they have just talked about: the State’s purchase of three million of hectares that will be delivered to the peasants who plant coca leaves. Finally, Kennedy’s advice will be heeded.

So that two characters with such different worldviews —one believes that the other represented the guerrilla and the extreme left; the other, that his counterpart was the voice of the paramilitaries—since they sat at the same table to endorse a historic agreement, there had to be a series of coincidences. The main one, that both have dealings with Iván Cepeda. The senator has Petro’s total confidence. And, although they have insulted each other in public, Cepeda and Lafaurie met a decade ago at a forum organized by the US and then went to lunch at a restaurant in downtown Bogotá. Cepeda had the feeling in those two sporadic meetings that Lafaurie was not closed to distributing the land and ending the conflict in the field. The dispute over land between landowners and farmers has watered rural Colombia with blood and is the origin of the birth of the guerrillas and later of paramilitarism. The hotbed of barbarism.

Cepeda usually wears mandarin collar shirts and lives in Bogotá with three Chinese breed dogs with whom he reasons as if they could understand him. She is 59 years old. Her father was a well-known Colombian politician assassinated in the 1990s by paramilitaries. He knows Petro very well, well enough to know that he does not need any direct orders from him to settle certain matters. His public statements, which are constant, are a call to action for his people. And Cepeda is his people.

File photo dated July 20, 2022 showing Senator Iván Cepeda (l) while holding a sign that says “Total Peace”, during the installation of the new National Congress, in Bogotá (Colombia). Carlos Ortega (EFE)

So when he heard the president say on television that he wanted to get hold of land through negotiation and not force it to distribute it among the peasantry, Cepeda remembered his conversations with Lafaurie and wrote him a message on WhatsApp: “How is it going, José Félix? I am perfectly aware of how hard our confrontation has been. But, as I have told you at other times, I am always willing to seek ways for dialogue. I listened very carefully to his statement about his willingness to contribute to the agrarian reform and, specifically, to find formulas to bring together the three million hectares to solve a substantial part of the problem and also put an end to land invasions. I think it would be an encouraging message if the way could be opened for an agrarian pact that would constitute a real contribution to political and social peace in the country. If you are willing, we could gladly meet and talk about it.”

The farmer answers with a sticker of himself, dressed in a green shirt and tie. And he adds: “Private ownership of land should have the same protection as that of any other asset. It was not even more lacking that we ranchers cannot defend our heritage. A hug”. Cepeda is undeterred by the insinuation that the landowners can arm themselves to prevent the invasion of land and responds with an outstretched hand: “As you could see, the Ministers of Defense and Agriculture were clear about it (The State will respect private property)” . Later, the senator does not hide his intentions: “Does the agrarian pact seem viable?” “Let’s talk about it,” the businessman replies.

The idea that Cepeda and Petro have in mind to carry out the agrarian reform is controversial. Many of the hectares in the hands of landowners were violently usurped or stolen from the state during the height of paramilitarism in the 1980s. Hundreds of armed men formed commandos that prevailed in the regions, given the passive attitude of the Army. The Truth Commission has estimated that 205,028 were murdered by paramilitaries. Petro had two paths, that of starting an agrarian reform by force, that is, by expropriating these lands, or by peaceful means, negotiating with people like Lafaurie and paying for other lands that had not been occupied by force. The first option is the most idyllic, the fairest for many, but it would involve the Government in a dispute that would last for years or decades in the Napoleonic Colombian judicial system. “The results would be seen by the children of our grandchildren,” Cepeda calculated when he considered that possibility in his conversations with Petro.

And in the event that the State managed to keep those lands, the next day the peasants would have to occupy them. “And they would meet a thousand armed guys. And who is going to defend them? It is not viable”, predicted the senator. Peter thought the same. The president sometimes conveys the feeling that he levitates and that his thoughts revolve around grandiose and ethereal ideas, but he hides a pragmatic politician. For this reason, Cepeda knew, without having to consult him, that the government would take the most realistic path.

The messages between Cepeda and Lafaurie were followed by weeks of technical meetings, WhatsApp audios and conversations with the Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López. Together they were going to develop the basic points for the Government to buy the land. Lay the foundations for peace in Colombia, or so Petro believes. Once done, the signature remained. But first, Lafaurie wanted to see the president, to have him as an interlocutor, to sit in his office. Without that there would be no agreement. He needed to feel with him that both of them, each in his own way, were honoring Kennedy’s memory.

