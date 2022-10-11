Panthers announce firing of head coach Matt Rhule

Through a statement, Carolina announced that the coach is no longer part of the team after starting the season with a 1-4 mark.

Matt Rhule it was fired What head coach of the Carolina Panthers less than six months after owner David Tepper noted that it could take five, maybe six years, to rebuild an organization capable of sustaining excellence.

The dismissal of rhule This Monday comes less than 24 hours after the 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and before the end of three years of his seven-year, $62 million contract he received in January 2020 to transform the panthers the way it did with collegiate programs at Temple and Baylor.

It was fired with an 11-27 record, including his start 1-4 this campaign.

Defensive passing game coordinator Steve Wilks, who managed the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, was named head coach interim.

The dismissal of rhule It comes after Tepper said in late April: “I believe in Matt. He has my full support.”

“I’m a fan,” Tepper declared that day. “I don’t like losing. But it takes time and you need a foundation, it takes time to create the foundation to win. I think the coach rhule Y [el gerente general] Scott [Fitterer] They’ve done a great job creating those foundations.”

Matt Rhule becomes the first head coach fired for the 2022 season. Getty Images

What rhuleThe 47-year-old never found he was a quarterback capable of sustaining success.

He inherited Cam Newton, who was cut in March 2020 while rehabbing from foot surgery and a shoulder problem that made him a shadow of the player who won the NFL MVP award in 2015.

The panthers they acquired Teddy Bridgewater, who was cut for one season after giving him a three-year, $63 million deal. They then traded with the New York Jets for the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, Sam Darnold, who had gone 13-25 as a starter in New York.

Carolina he brought Newton back during the 2021 campaign when Darnold suffered a shoulder injury, only to see the first overall pick in the 2011 draft go 0-5.

rhule and Fitterer made a strong push to make a trade with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson this offseason despite the fact that the quarterback had 22 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

When Watson picked the Cleveland Browns, making Baker Mayfield expendable, the panthers they began searching for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. That trade finally happened in July.

Mayfield never regained the form he had in 2020, when he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win, posting career lows in almost every stat.

“That’s the most important position on the field,” Tepper said after the team parted ways with Newton. “Unless you have that guy who takes you to the playoffs and Super Bowls, you have to keep reassessing because the only thing that matters is the Super Bowls.

“And until you have that guy, you’re evaluating, evaluating, evaluating every year.”

rhule he felt the roster as a whole was good enough to win this season if he got something good out of Mayfield. That never happened and Tepper decided on Monday to make a change.