Pablo Lyle gives his wife the blessing of rebuilding her life and already has a handsome man ready

Pablo Lyle and his wife

October 11, 2022 10:06 a.m.

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance he will have to fulfill will be, but now it has been revealed that he would have given his wife his blessing to find love again.

And there would already be a leading man

“He has told her that she is free to rebuild her life, that nothing would make him happier than her moving forward in all aspects,” revealed a source close to the couple for TvNotas, making it clear that despite the difficulties they have had in these years, he wants her to be happy even with someone else.

“He still loves her, he doesn’t stop liking all her photos on Instagram and maybe later they will give each other another chance, but not now,” concluded the same source about the relationship that the wife had with the ex- footballer Marc Crosas, when he separated from Lyle in these years.