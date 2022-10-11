Olimpia or Motagua, only one will qualify for the Concacaf League grand final
What’s coming! Olympia either Motaguaonly one will advance to the grand final of the 2022 Concacaf League in its latest edition and in which both clubs will seek the pass on a night that promises to be legendary.
At 8:15 p.m. the ball will roll in the Chelato Uclés National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, where Peter Troglio Y Hernan Medina faces will be seen for the third time; second in the Concacaf League.
HOW DO THEY COME?
Last weekend, the albos won by the minimum marathon after goal of Joseph Mario Pinto in commitment developed in Tegucigalpa for day 12.
Motagua had no mercy on Life at the Ceibeño Stadium, the Blues won 0-3 with goals from Yostin Obando, Carlos Mejía and Cristopher Meléndez to maintain the leadership of the 2022 Apertura tournament of the National League.
FIRST GAME
The first leg ended tied 0-0. A common result in the capital derby, but which left a bitter taste in the mouth for those led by Peter Troglio.
In that sense, yes Motagua Conquers a draw with goals, the cyclone will advance to its fourth Concacaf League major final.
Olympia would advance with a win by any score. Of course, tonight the merengue team will be local due to the results obtained in previous phases.
GAME SHEET
Time: 8:15 pm – Tegucigalpa National Stadium.
Second round semi-final.
Concacaf League 2022.
Broadcast: ESPN/Star +.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Olympia: Edrick Menjívar, Juan Pablo Montes, José García, Carlos Sánchez, Maylor Núñez, Germán Mejía, Boniek García, José Mario Pinto, Michaell Chirinos, Jerry Bengtson and Bryan Moya.
Motagua: Jonathan Rougier, Wesly Decas, Carlos Meléndez, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Santos, Héctor Castellanos, Jonathan Núñez, Walther Martínez, Juan Delgado, Iván López and Eddie Hernández.