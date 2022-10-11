Olimpia or Motagua, only one will qualify for the Concacaf League grand final

2022-10-11

What’s coming! Olympia either Motaguaonly one will advance to the grand final of the 2022 Concacaf League in its latest edition and in which both clubs will seek the pass on a night that promises to be legendary.

At 8:15 p.m. the ball will roll in the Chelato Uclés National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, where Peter Troglio Y Hernan Medina faces will be seen for the third time; second in the Concacaf League.

HOW DO THEY COME?

Last weekend, the albos won by the minimum marathon after goal of Joseph Mario Pinto in commitment developed in Tegucigalpa for day 12.

Motagua had no mercy on Life at the Ceibeño Stadium, the Blues won 0-3 with goals from Yostin Obando, Carlos Mejía and Cristopher Meléndez to maintain the leadership of the 2022 Apertura tournament of the National League.