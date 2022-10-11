Now the eggs are 50 cents

Get ready for another round of bad news for your pocket, as the price of one of the most popular and widely consumed food products, the egg, has not only risen, but is likely to remain at such high levels for the time being.

The reason behind that is a new outbreak of avian flu which, according to the most recent figures from the federal Department of Agriculture, has forced the slaughter of more than 47 million poultry in 42 states in the United States, and which, for At the moment, it has not been able to be controlled, so more killings could be expected to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

“The reason for these high prices for eggs is due to the new outbreak of avian influenza in the United States,” the secretary of the Department of Agriculture of Puerto Rico, Ramón González Beiró, explained to Primera Hora.

“There was a first outbreak this year in January, and it was intensifying throughout the spring. And it came back. It was at least stable and it intensified again in August.”

“So that has caused around 50 million birds in the United States to be slaughtered, including laying hens, chickens and turkeys,” the secretary added.

The new outbreak of bird flu has forced the slaughter of more than 47 million poultry in 42 states in the United States.

He added that the situation does not look favorable. By way of comparison, he recalled that the worst H5N1 avian influenza crisis before this was the one recorded in 2015, “and this is already going to be surpassed.” In that 2015 crisis, some 50 million down jackets were sacrificed. Currently, the number of extinct birds is close to 48 million, “so it will exceed 2015″.

González Beiró indicated that egg prices at the farm level of distributors in the United States “are already exceeding $3 per dozen.”

In Puerto Rico, on the other hand, eggs are no longer priced at peseta to be around $6 for a carton of 12.

“They may increase a little more in the next few days, as they start to control the virus again. But it is something that has no cure (bird flu), what is done is to sacrifice animals so that it does not continue to spread. And it is already in 42 states of the nation. It’s also in migratory birds that start moving now in the fall,” he added.

The secretary said that a shortage of the product is not expected, but “high prices” are expected, because production costs continue to rise and, in addition, there is less supply.

Look at local production

Despite the complicated scenario, González Beiró recalled that “in Puerto Rico we do not have this disease,” which creates “an opportunity to grow our poultry industry,” and the Department is “promoting the construction of new facilities.”

“We are producing at full capacity on existing farms. We entered into production with a farm of 20,000 hens in November, which is being completed, and in the next few days the chicks, the hens, will move”, commented the secretary. “And we have to seize the opportunity. This disease in the United States, which has been repeated over and over again. Puerto Rico, due to its island situation, the word itself says it, we are isolated, we have been careful, even looking at and certifying where the eggs come from to make sure they do not reach Puerto Rico.”

The Department of Agriculture reiterated that it is an ideal time to strengthen the local industry and make supply contracts with local producers.

The secretary urged, in particular supermarkets, to “approach farmers and make long-term contracts where we can have a continuous supply of eggs from the country.” In fact, at the moment, contrary to what usually happens, the prices of local eggs are “in many cases cheaper” than imported eggs. He commented that, for distributors, the price of a box of 30 dozen imported eggs, which “are medium and small eggs, which is what importers bring here, basically the cheapest in the United States,” is exceeding $100. In contrast, the box of eggs from Puerto Rico, which “is first class,” is usually sold for $65 from the farm to the distributor, although that price “has also risen, because it is a matter of supply and demand, and must be the $90″.

He reiterated that it is an ideal time to strengthen the local industry and make supply contracts with local producers, adding that, for this purpose, this week he is holding a meeting with the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (MIDA) .

In addition, he argued that “the Department can put money, contributes up to half, for the construction of a farm or chicken ranch.”

What is bird flu?

There is no cure for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus. It has a high mortality rate of over 90%, and can destroy entire pens in just 72 hours.

The way to stop its transmission between domestic or poultry birds (chickens, turkeys, ducks), is by culling the birds to avoid further transmission.

This year’s outbreak has already led to the culling of more than 47 million domestic or poultry birds in the United States.

It is believed to have reached North America earlier this year, via migratory birds. To date, it has been documented in the United States in dozens of species of wild birds in 46 states, and in poultry in 42 states. It is also present in Canada.

It has been found in countless species, including migratory birds, from ducks, geese and other species of that family, to crows, pelicans, and birds of prey and scavengers such as eagles and vultures.

The virus does not affect all birds in a similar way, and some migratory species can even carry it asymptomatically, which facilitates its transmission.

For this time of year, some 450 million birds migrate through North America.

Although very rare, transmission to humans can occur. In this outbreak, at least one infected person has already been registered, although they did not experience symptoms.

To import bananas while the farms recover

On another topic of agriculture, in this case the production of bananas and bananas, González Beiró indicated that, after the disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona three weeks ago, “if we look at the entire island, in the case of bananas, around of 80%. In the case of the banana, a little more”.

He explained that, in order to meet the demand for plantain and banana consumption, which is one of the island’s favorite fruits, the Department is planning visits to other countries with a phytopathologist (scientist specializing in the diagnosis and control of plant diseases) from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, to see where these products could be imported while local crops recover.

“The first trip would include Ecuador and Costa Rica, to look at bananas and bananas, specifically the farms, and look at and certify that they are free of diseases that do not exist in Puerto Rico. And then to be able to have better tools to decide when we would start importing, and from which places. But the first step is this, visit the farms, there are personnel from the Department, personnel from the University of Puerto Rico, and make sure that we do not bring a plague that does not exist here,” the secretary commented.

He insisted that they are dealing with the matter as quickly as possible, and certainly faster than what was done after Hurricane Maria (2017),” added the official.

He explained that the group that will visit the farms in other countries plans to travel on October 19, and anticipates that the certification process, until the entry of the first imported products, will take about a month. He indicated that this importation would be authorized for six months initially, and in March they would evaluate whether to continue for a few more months.

He added that it is not yet possible to anticipate what the prices will be, but “they should be similar to what we have here historically.”

In the meantime, he maintained, “there is still a little banana left, we see it in the market and in restaurants. And you have to keep going.”

Once they start importing the banana, it will be placed in the hands of the farmers who normally supply the product, so that they can continue marketing and supplying their supply chain.