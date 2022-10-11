Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022 for Svante Pääbo for revealing the genetics of extinct humans | Science

Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo has won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for “his discoveries on the genome of extinct hominins and human evolution”.

Pääbo (Stockholm, Sweden, 65 years old) is a biologist and heads the genetics department at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology (Germany). His work to rescue DNA from human fossils has been essential to discovering the genome of known extinct species, such as the Neanderthals, revealing the existence of new ones, such as the Denisovans, and confirming that the Homo sapiens they had sex and children with those other species thousands of years ago.

Pääbo’s “transcendental” work “has given rise to a new scientific discipline: paleogenomics”, the jury highlighted. “By revealing the genetic differences between current people and extinct hominids, their discoveries allow us to investigate what makes us genuinely human,” added those responsible for the award in a press release. In 2018, Pääbo received the Princess of Asturias Award for her work on human evolution.

The Swedish researcher learned of the decision this morning through a telephone call from Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel committee. “I was overwhelmed; without words”, explained the spokesman at the press conference after the ruling. “He asked me if he could tell his wife and I answered yes. He was absolutely shocked,” he added. Pääbo alone receives an award endowed with 10 million Swedish crowns, about 900,000 euros.

It is the first time that the Nobel jury has recognized work on human evolution, a field that has been dominated for decades by the morphological study of fossils. What makes Pääbo’s work unique is that he explores the origins of our species using tools previously reserved for molecular biology and medicine. Getting these techniques to work was years of hard work, as the researcher himself explained in his interesting autobiography, Neanderthal man (Alliance), where he also speaks openly about his bisexual orientation or his love affair with the wife of a close collaborator, who ended up being his wife and the mother of his son.

But the most amazing fact of his biography is that he is the secret son of another Swedish Nobel Laureate in Medicine, Sune Bergström, awarded in 1982. In 1955, Pääbo’s mother, who was a chemist, worked for Bergström and became pregnant by him. The biochemist already had a wife and a son, so little Svante grew up without a recognized father, although he visited him on weekends, as Pääbo himself revealed to The New Yorker in 2011. His stepbrother learned of this story shortly before Bergström’s death in 2004. Forty years later, Pääbo conquers the same scientific podium that his father achieved.

Pääbo was fascinated by Egyptology, but decided to study medicine following in his father’s footsteps. Already in the eighties of the last century he left his career as a virus researcher and plunged into an obsession: extracting DNA from a mummy. Although that first attempt was a failure recognized by the scientist himself, since the samples were contaminated, he laid the foundations for the rest of his career.

In 2010, the complete genome of Neanderthals, the most closely related hominids to man, was published. Homo sapiens, that became extinct 40,000 years ago. The work showed that they had the ability to speak. The Neanderthal genome also revealed that Homo sapiens they recurrently had children with Neanderthals tens of thousands of years ago. As a result of those crosses, all humans outside of Africa carry a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA in each of their cells.

Svante Pääbo (right), Antonio Rosas and Carles Lalueza-Fox (standing) analyze fossil remains in the El Sidrón cave (Asturias) in 2007. C.LF.

Pääbo is also the first scientist in history to discover an unknown human species, the Denisovans, exclusively from DNA. It was thanks to the sequencing of genetic material extracted from the tiny bone of the little finger of a girl that she lived in Siberia about 50,000 years ago. The Denisovan genome revealed that they had offspring with sapiens and that they passed on key genes, such as those that allow them to live at high altitudes. Something similar happened with the Neanderthals, who passed genes to Sapiens that improve the functioning of the immune system and others that can make some diseases, such as covid, more serious.

Pääbo’s work opened the door to trying to revive extinct species such as the mammoth or the Neanderthals themselves. In an interview with EL PAÍS in 2018, the Swedish biologist assured that these experiments will never achieve their goal and, furthermore, “should never be attempted”, as they would require dangerous genetic modifications in ovules and sperm.

“Demonstrating the crossbreeding of sapiens with Neanderthals and other hominids was a paradigm shift in human evolution,” highlights CSIC geneticist Carles Lalueza-Fox, who collaborated with Pääbo in sequencing the first Neanderthal genome from fossils found in Croatia , Russia, Germany and in the cave of El Sidrón, in Asturias. Lalueza-Fox accompanied the Swede on his expeditions through this cave, where the constant temperature allowed hominin DNA to be preserved despite having been there for some 50,000 years. “Svante has a strong personality and is a visionary. I think he is the only case of an entire field of research dominated by a single person, ”says the geneticist.

CSIC paleoanthropologist Antonio Rosas, also co-author of the Neanderthal genome and collaborator with Pääbo, highlights that his great scientific contribution has been to unify two apparently incompatible fields. “He has been able to bring together molecular biology with archeology and paleoanthropology in the same paradigm,” he highlights.

The genetic analysis techniques promoted by Pääbo already work like a time machine. In 2021, the oldest DNA ever recovered from a fossil was published: a mammoth that lived more than a million years ago. Other similar works have rescued the genetics of the hominids from the Sima de los Huesos de Atapuerca that lived 400,000 years ago and that of horses from 700,000 years ago.

Currently, Pääbo’s laboratory creates organoids that mimic human brains to try to find the molecular and genetic keys that differentiate us from other extinct hominids. His latest studies show that the sapiens version of a single gene, TKTL1, multiplies the production of neurons in the cerebral cortex, epicenter of thought, to a higher level than the Neanderthal version. This may be one of the answers to what in Pääbo’s words is “the most important question in human history”: what makes us unique and why are we the only human species left on the planet.

