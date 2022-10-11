New full members of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Galicia

Doctors Rosendo Bugarín, Teresa Jorge Mora, Ángel Carracedo, Carmen Montero and Federico Martinón have been chosen as new permanent academics of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Galicia (RAMYCGA), within the framework of the plenary session organized by the institution that took place last Thursday.

The RAMYCGA has assigned the holders of two newly created positions, specifically the Medicine and Rehabilitation chairs, to the elected academician Teresa Jorge Mora, and Family and Community Medicine, to Dr. Rosendo Bugarín. In addition, the vacancies of Legal Medicine are filled, of which Professor Ángel Carracedo becomes the holder; Paediatrics, for Professor Federico Martinón Torres, and Pneumology, which falls to Dr. Carmen Montero Martínez.

The Royal Academy of Medicine of Galicia is one of the oldest scientific institutions in Spain, founded through a Royal Decree in 1831. Its mission is to contribute to the study and progress of medicine, emphasizing research, medical education, and the humanistic development of the doctor. The president of the Academy, Dr. Francisco Martelo Villar, highlighted the merits of the newly elected academics and recalled that “the members of the Academy are chosen for their professional careers and their scientific contributions.”