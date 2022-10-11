New candidate? Chivas’ old wish has been left free to contract with the Flock

More than a year ago, Guadalajara analyzed several candidates to direct the Guadalajara, where one of those prospects would already be available in the market.

The premature elimination of Chivas in the Apertura 2022 has caused the attention of the fans and the media to focus on Guadalajara and the decisions that managers may make regarding the continuity of the project led by Ricardo Peláez and Ricardo Cadenawhere a new name would be hanging around Verde Valle.

Due to the irregularity shown by the Flock throughout the entire semester, coupled with the poor results that caused the elimination of the title race, the continuity of the rojiblanco coach hangs in the balance and is subject to evaluation; however, a helmsman who claimed the set of the Pearl of the West a few months ago is now available to direct them.

During the last weeks several candidates have been mentioned to take the reins of the rojiblancos, where the one that pleases the most in the fold is that of the Argentine Andrés Lillini who recently left Pumas, since in the chiverío they consider that it would fit perfectly with their ideology of a training team, althoughe another name could sound in the next few hours.

Jaime Lozano, coach who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympicshas just finished his employment relationship with Necaxa, so he could be another helmsman who would be in the deck of the Guadalajara board, although for this it is necessary that they define the sports project and if Ricardo Peláez will continue to lead it.

When did Chivas look for Jimmy Lozano?

After the dismissal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich from the rojiblanco bench in August 2021 and the appointment of Marcelo Michel Leaño as interim, andhe sports area of ​​Guadalajara sounded out some helmsmen such as Antonio Mohamed and Jaime Lozano; however, they preferred to give the ‘Chess Player’ a vote of confidence.

