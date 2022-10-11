National Commission EXCLUDED official journalists from press conference for criticism – SwingComplete

By Pavel Ruiz

Several journalists from the Cuban official media who during this week publicly criticized the president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, John Reinaldo Perezwere marginalized this morning from the press conference offered by managers of the Teammate brand.

According to the reporter from the newspaper Tribuna de La Habana, Boris Luis Cabrera, only a few “selected” were in the meeting with the Italian Alessandro Tommasi, executive president of the sports brand. In the text published on his Facebook profile, the also collaborator of the Cubadebate digital portal clarified that “colleagues from the national media who publicly criticized the National Commission in recent days were not invited, after assuring on national television that all the logistics and Those pretty uniforms with ugly names were already in Cuba.

It may interest you: REPORT: José Abreu WILL NOT RETURN to Chicago for 2023

As this editor learned, among the professionals discriminated against by the CNB, in addition to Cabrera, are the heads of the sports pages of the newspapers Juventud Rebelde, Norland Rosendo, and Trabajadores, Joel García.

Judging by the reports of said conference, in the Adolfo Luque room of the Latin American stadium there were only Guillermo Rodríguez, correspondent of Radio Rebelde, Carlos Alberto Hernández Luján, of Cubavisión Internacional, and the promoters of JIT, official media of the National Sports Institute ( INDER). All of them, by chance?, have remained on the sidelines of the controversy that has delayed the start of the I Cuban Baseball Elite League.

This type of arbitrary exclusion is not common within the official press, although it is common for the rest of the independent media. However, the case of the colleague is still fresh Yasel Porto, which illustrates the extent of the power of sports leaders and their influence on the state press apparatus. In the next few hours this story may have more chapters.