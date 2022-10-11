Natalia Esperón speaks for the first time about the mourning for the loss of her son Sebastián

For many years, Natalia Esperon who rose to fame for his leading role in Pink Shoelaces, has preferred to keep the details of his private life away from the spotlight; However, since her return to soap operas, the actress has been more open when it comes to sharing some episodes of her life, such as her role as her mother. More sincere than ever, Natalia opened her heart in an endearing interview with Maria Patricia Castaneda in which he spoke like never before about one of the most complicated chapters that he has had to live through: the sensitive death of his son Sebastianone of the triplets she was expecting with her ex-husband Pepe Cane. For the first time, Esperón not only talked about the complicated moment that was firing him, but also about the postpartum depression that he faced after the birth of the other two babies, Mariana Y Jose Antonio.

SEE GALLERY

MORE RELATED NOTES

More transparent than ever, Natalia told Mara how her second pregnancy occurred, 8 years after the birth of her first-born, Natalia: “They gave me the treatment and a month later I got pregnant, there were 4 products at the beginning,” she said. From the first month, the actress faced the loss of one of her babies: “They begin to emphasize that it is a high-risk pregnancy. A month goes by and I have a bleed, I go to the hospital and I had already lost one of the babies. From then on, I don’t know, but there was something in me that I knew there weren’t going to be 3, something an intuition, I knew, “she confessed. From that moment on, the actress took all the precautions so that the three little ones were well inside her womb: “It was a difficult pregnancy. That in our relationship did not work, because I could not go out, I was in bed for a long time and my children were going to be born, “she acknowledged.

SEE GALLERY

After months of resting, the plans for the birth of the triplets changed from one moment to the next, after on her last visit to the gynecologist they gave her the most difficult news she has had to face: “When they do the ultrasound realize that Sebastián had passed away, it was brutalBecause they were going to be born on a Wednesday, I was going to have an ultrasound on Monday,” he recalled. With a broken voice, the actress said: “The strongest thing about Mara, and it still moves me a lot, is that, when they open me, the first one who came out was Sebastian and I asked to see him and they didn’t let me see him, for reasons, no I know, but it was very hard that they didn’t let me see my son. During the day that I stayed in the hospital, they cremated him, buried him and I was not there. It was so fast, from one minute to another it changed my life”, he admitted.

Although he now admits that, at that time, every action had a good intention, it was very difficult for him to process Sebastián’s departure: “Everyone did it to want to help me, from things quickly, that Natalia does not go to cremate, that she does not go to bury, they took out a cradle, they took out clothes, they did it out of love, but it was not the right thing to do at that time. My little boy missed his masses, as if they were left many incomplete things, so I was broken insidevery strong,” he added. While she was grieving for Sebastián’s death, on the other hand, Natalia also had to take care of her babies: “My children were in an incubator, because they already had fetal distress, because my little boy was already about 3 days old. The most striking thing is that they were born on November 17 and 3 days before it was my birthday, that is, all this is very strong, a very hard pain, postpartum depression.

SEE GALLERY

Divorce in the midst of grief

For the first time, Natalia also spoke about how this traumatic event affected her life: “After a month my children return home and I was another, completely different. I didn’t even want to pick up the phone or talk to anyone, until Suddenly I saw Tali, an 8-year-old girl, whose world was falling apart and I said: ‘How am I going to get ahead?’ But yes I isolated myself, I isolated myself from the world, the only thing I wanted was my children and obviously my marriage ended”, he detailed. Despite the difficult situation, her divorce took place on the best terms: “We got divorced, my children are going to be 19 right now, I got divorced when they were a year and a half old, very small. I assume my 50% of the relationship that failed, he assumes 50% of him and that is what surprises many people that right now, he and I have a beautiful relationship. We have a great love for each other, we live very strong things”.



