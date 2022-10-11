MLB: Oswald Peraza does not enter the New York Yankees roster for the postseason | baseball 123

Meridian Drafting

The New York Yankees published their roster of players before playing their first postseason game and three Venezuelans say present; highlights the absence of young infielder Oswald Peraza who was left without a place to participate in the decisive instance.

The shortstop played a total of 18 games with the Yankees in 2022 and in his brief appearances he left good feelings despite having a lot of competition on the team. In his 49 at-bats, Peraza hit a home run and drove in two runs for his team, also posting a .306 average.

For his part, Oswaldo Cabrera aims to be a starter in left field; the same happens with Gleyber Torres at second base, while Marwin González will wait for his moment as a substitute for when his team needs him, something that will surely happen in more than one game.

The Yankees kick off the Division Series today against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, kick-off at 7:37 pm.